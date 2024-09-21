Stormers Eliminated
September 21, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release
Alerick Soularie, the central figure in Friday night's fracas at WellSpan Park, slammed a pair of homers and drove in four runs as the York Revolution advanced to the Atlantic League finals with a 9-2 victory over the Lancaster Stormers in Game Four of the North Division Series.
The Revs will advance to the Championship Series against the Charleston Dirty Birds, who won the South Division Series, also in four games.
Soularie, hit by a pitch in the sixth inning on Friday, and involved in a fight with Lancaster's Oscar De Lc Cruz, took Max Green (0-1) over the big wall in left with Zander Wiel at third in the second inning for a 2-0 lead. He connected again with a runner at second in the fourth inning.
The Soularie blasts supported right-hander Michael Horrell (1-0). Horrell shut down Lancaster for six innings, yielding only a single by Kyle Kasser in the third. He walked three and struck out a pair.
Roldani Baldwin largely put the game away with a three-run homer off A.J. Alexy in the bottom of the sixth.
Lancaster managed late runs on an RBI bloop hit by Shawon Dunston, Jr. in the seventh and a bases loaded infield single by Isan Diaz in the ninth but left 11 runners on base for the game. The hit differential was only 8-7, but all Lancaster hits were singles.
NOTES: Joe Stewart and Diaz hit safely in all four games of the series...Lancaster outscored York, 23-22, over the four games...The Stormers are 9-5 all-time in playoff series and 34-21 in games...This was only the second time that the Stormers have lost in fewer than five games.
Game Date: 09/21/2024
Lancaster Stormers 2 AT York Revolution 9
YTD YTD
Lancaster AB R H BI AVG York AB R H BI AVG
Dues, D 2B 5 0 1 0 .190 Dawson, C 2B 4 0 0 0 .333
Howard, G RF 5 0 2 0 .278 McDermott, M SS 4 0 0 0 .176
Diaz, I SS 3 0 1 1 .429 Martin Jr, R CF 3 0 0 0 .200
Martin, M 1B 4 0 0 0 .154 Wiel, Z LF 4 1 1 0 .167
Hulsizer, N LF 2 1 0 0 .308 Washington, D 1B 4 2 2 0 .188
Stewart, J CF 4 0 1 0 .375 Soularie, A RF 3 3 2 4 .538
Proctor, C C 4 0 0 0 .444 Rhinesmith, J DH 2 1 1 0 .455
Dunston Jr., S DH 2 1 1 1 .167 Reyes, A 3B 3 1 0 0 .091
Kasser, K 3B 4 0 1 0 .300 Baldwin, R C 4 1 2 4 .357
33 2 7 2 31 9 8 8
Lancaster 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 - 2 7 1
York 0 2 0 2 0 3 0 2 x - 9 8 0
2B--Washington, D 1B (1). HR--Soularie, A RF 2 (2), Baldwin, R C (1).
RBI--Diaz, I SS (3), Dunston Jr., S DH (1), TOTALS 2 (0), Soularie, A RF
4 (6), Baldwin, R C 4 (5), TOTALS 8 (0). HP--Hulsizer, N LF (1), Dawson,
C 2B (1). SB--Wiel, Z LF (1), Rhinesmith, J DH (1). E--Hulsizer, N LF (1).
LOB--Lancaster 11, York 4. DP--C. Dawson(2B) - M. McDermott(SS) - D.
Washington(1B), D. Dues(2B) - I. Diaz(SS) - M. Martin(1B).
YTD
IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA
Lancaster
Green, M (L,0-1) 5.0 5 4 4 1 3 2 7.20
Alexy, A 0.2 1 3 3 2 1 1 16.20
Diehl, P 1.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 9.00
Kuncl, T 1.0 2 2 2 2 0 0 10.12
8 8 9 9 5 5 3
York
Horrell, M (W,1-0) 6.0 1 0 0 3 2 0 0.00
Valverde, A 1.0 2 1 1 1 0 0 3.86
Kubiuk, D 1.0 1 0 0 1 3 0 0.00
Turner, M 1.0 3 1 1 1 0 0 3.00
9 7 2 2 6 5 0
WP--Green, M (1), Alexy, A (1). HB--Green, M (1), Kubiuk, D (1). SO--Dues,
D, Martin, M 2, Stewart, J, Dunston Jr., S, Dawson, C, McDermott, M, Wiel,
Z, Washington, D 2. BB--Diaz, I 2, Martin, M, Hulsizer, N, Dunston Jr., S
2, Martin Jr, R, Soularie, A, Rhinesmith, J 2, Reyes, A. BF--Green, M 22
(22), Alexy, A 5 (8), Diehl, P 4 (14), Kuncl, T 6 (14), Horrell, M 21 (21),
Valverde, A 6 (12), Kubiuk, D 6 (10), Turner, M 7 (14). P-S--Green, M
76-54, Alexy, A 28-14, Diehl, P 15-11, Kuncl, T 19-9, Horrell, M 86-56,
Valverde, A 26-16, Kubiuk, D 21-15, Turner, M 22-15.
T--2:34. A--1689
34 minute rain delay prior to game
Weather: Cloudy, 78
Plate Umpire - Buzz Albert, Field Umpire #1 - David Martinez, Field Umpire #2 - Fred DeJesus, Field Umpire #3 - Justin Alvarez#3 - Justin Alvarez
