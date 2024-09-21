Stormers Force Game Four on Saturday Night

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution were not able to secure a North Division Series sweep, falling 14-3 to the Lancaster Stormers in Game Three on Friday night in front of 4,920 fans at WellSpan Park.

York opened the scoring with Chase Dawson legging out a two-out RBI infield single in the bottom of the second inning, allowing Alejandro Rivero to score for a 1-0 lead.

Lancaster answered in the third inning, setting the table with a leadoff double from Jack Conley and infield single by Damon Dues, followed by a pair of productive outs on a Gaige Howard grounder and a sacrifice fly by Isan Diaz to put the Stormers in front 2-1.

The Stormers had runners on the corners with one out in the fourth inning, but Revs starter Jon Olsen kept the margin where it was as he and catcher Roldani Baldwin combined on a strike out, throw out double play to keep the deficit at 2-1.

The sixth inning is where the game fell apart for the Revs, however. After allowing the first two batters of the inning to reach, Olsen was lifted for lefty Denny Bentley who was greeted by Joe Stewart's first pitch three-run home run to left center. Bentley would not get an out and was lifted after three batters for Oliver Garcia. Between a Kyle Kasser RBI single and another three-run home run by Howard, the Stormers put up seven in the frame to jump ahead 9-1.

After the second, York did not have another hit off of Lancaster starter Oscar De La Cruz until the sixth inning when Rivero smacked an RBI triple into the right center field gap. Alerick Soularie, hit by a pitch earlier in the inning, scored the run but the story soon became what happened after the play.

Conley appeared to have words for Soularie after scoring, and while on-deck hitter Baldwin aimed to separate the two, De La Cruz threw a punch at Soularie from behind, leading to a bench clearing skirmish. De La Cruz and Conley were ejected for Lancaster, while York lost Soularie and Oliver Garcia. Baldwin also had to leave the game due to an apparent injury suffered during the proceedings.

When play finally resumed, the Stormers got the run right back in the top of the seventh when Howard (five RBI) singled home a run to make it 10-2.

Dawson led off the bottom of the seventh for York with a double and scored one batter later on a Matt McDermott single up the middle as the Revs trailed 10-3.

Niko Hulsizer delivered the final blow in the top of the ninth with a grand slam to right center off of DJ Johnson, providing the final 14-3 score.

York's clinching plans will wait until at least Saturday night as Michael Horrell will attempt to push them over the finish line when he takes on Max Green at 6:30 p.m. in Game Four. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: Dawson went 3-for-5 with a double and is now 6-for-14 with three doubles this postseason. Lancaster's 14 runs and 18 hits are single-game highs against the Revs in postseason play. The crowd of 4,920 is the Revs' largest home postseason crowd since the 2017 championship clincher. Baldwin has thrown out an attempting base stealer in all three games of the series.

