Storm Sink Giants, 12-5

August 28, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







The Lake Elsinore Storm broke open a close game with 11 runs over the seventh and eighth innings on Friday night en route to handing the Giants a 12-5 loss at The Diamond. The two teams were deadlocked 1-1 through 6 1/2 innings before the Storm erupted late to run away with the victory. The loss snapped San Jose's three-game win streak and was only their second defeat in 10 games on the current Southern California road trip.

At the 100-game mark of the regular season, the Giants own a 63-37 record. San Jose is seven games ahead of the Modesto Nuts (56-44) in the race for the final playoff spot in the Low-A West. Despite Friday's loss, the Giants remain one game behind the Fresno Grizzlies (64-36) for the best record in the league. There are 20 games left in the regular season.

San Jose enjoyed an early lead on Friday scoring once in the top of the first inning. Abdiel Layer led off the game by drawing a walk before Jimmy Glowenke's one-out double put runners on second and third. Luis Matos then hit a sacrifice fly to put the Giants ahead 1-0.

Kyle Harrison started for San Jose and delivered an excellent five-inning pitching performance. Harrison surrendered only one run during his stint on the mound. The left-hander yielded five hits, walked one and struck out nine. Lake Elsinore's only run against Harrison came in the bottom of the third on back-to-back two-out doubles from Euribiel Angeles and Robert Hassell.

The Giants threatened to reclaim the lead in the top of the fifth when Harrison Freed led off with a double, but the next three hitters were retired. Glowenke then walked with one out in the sixth, however Matos followed by grounding into an inning-ending double play.

Juan Sanchez relieved Harrison to begin the bottom of the sixth and quickly set down the side in order before San Jose was retired 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh. Sanchez returned to the mound in the bottom of the seventh with the game still tied, but could not escape damage as the Storm plated five runs - all with two outs - to take their first lead since early in Tuesday's series opener. A one-out single from Colton Bender and a two-out single off the bat of Jarryd Dale put runners on first and second. Angeles then reached on an error committed by Ghordy Santos that loaded the bases. Lake Elsinore would take full advantage of the miscue as Hassell followed with a two-run single to give the Storm a 3-1 lead. Joshua Mears then stepped to the plate and launched a three-run home run - his team-leading 17th round-tripper of the season - to make it 6-1. All five runs charged to Sanchez in the inning were unearned.

Lake Elsinore then kept the pressure on with a six-run bottom of the eighth. Jesus Tona was summoned from the bullpen to begin the inning and the right-hander did not record an out. Lucas Dunn led off with a double before Matthew Acosta singled. A Bender RBI single then stretched the lead to 7-1. After Angel Solarte singled to load the bases, Dale drew a 10-pitch walk forcing home the second run of the inning. Wilkelma Castillo was then summoned from the bullpen and he promptly struck out Angeles for the first out. However, Hassell came up and cleared the bases with a three-run double to make it 11-1. Mears then tripled home Hassell for the Storm's 12th and final run of the contest.

With Lake Elsinore comfortably ahead, the Giants rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth to bring the final margin to 12-5. A walk to Glowenke and consecutive singles from Patrick Bailey and Luis Toribio loaded the bases before Freed produced a two-run double. Then with two down, Edison Mora knocked in two more runs with a single to make the score 12-5.

Levi Thomas earned the win out of the Storm bullpen after tossing five scoreless innings of long relief. Thomas, who entered the game to begin the top of the fourth, gave up only two hits, walked two and struck out six. Hassell (4-for-6, 2 2B, 6 RBI) and Mears (2-for-5, 3B, HR, 4 RBI) combined to drive in 10 of Lake Elsinore's 12 runs from the third and fourth spots on the lineup.

Freed (2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI) and Mora (2-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI) had two hits apiece to lead San Jose offensively. The Storm out-hit the Giants 15-8.

Despite the loss, San Jose has still won three of the first four games in the series. The two teams continue their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at The Diamond set for 6:35 PM. Prelander Berroa is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.