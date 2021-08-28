Storm Surge to Victory Behind Top Prospects Hassell & Mears

Following 3 straight games that were better forgotten than viewed, the Storm reminded everyone why this team is so worth watching. Padres' top prospects Robert Hassell lll and Joshua Mears put on a show tonight against the San Jose Giants. Hassell would go 4-5 with two doubles and six RBIs while Joshua Mears would go 2-5 with a soaring home run and a triple. They would combine for 10 RBIs en route to a 12-5 victory in Lake Elsinore.

The night started as a pitching duel as Bodi Rascon made his return to the mound tonight and surrendered just 1 run in 3 innings. The Giants matched the pitching excellence as Kyle Harrison went 5 innings with just 1 run. The differentiator in this series was the first man off the bench. Levi Thomas stepped on the mound in the 4th inning and twirled a gem. He would go 5 innings, giving up just 2 hits, while striking out 6 batters, and putting a 0 on the scoreboard. Meanwhile, the Giants reliever would surrender 5 unearned runs and then they would completely collapse in the following inning.

A Colton Bender single to score Lucas Dunn would begin the onslaught. A Jarryd Dale bases-loaded walk, a Hassell double, and a Mears triple would then put 6 runs on the board and make tonight's game a statement from your Lake Elsinore Storm. Following a game where they struck out 20 times combined, they would collect 15 hits and 12 runs.

They hope to continue the momentum tomorrow for Miltary Appreciation Night at The Diamond! Show your military ID and receive one free ticket as we thank our local heroes for their service.

