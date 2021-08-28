Quakes Drop a Close One on Saturday

Visalia, CA - The Quakes dropped a hard-fought contest on Saturday, a 6-5 decision to the Rawhide, giving Visalia their second straight win over Rancho Cucamonga.

The Quakes rallied from a 6-2 deficit to get within a run and actually put the tying run at third base with only one out in the ninth. Visalia closer Hugh Fisher coaxed Jose Ramos into a grounder to second baseman Glenallen Hill, Jr. though and Edwin Mateo was thrown out at the plate rather easily. Sam McWilliams followed by striking out to end the game and give Fisher his second save of the year.

Rancho had a 2-0 lead after just a half-inning, as McWilliams blasted his ninth of the year with a man aboard against Visalia Avery Short.

Rancho starter Jimmy Lewis (0-3) struggled through, as he couldn't get out of the first inning, allowing four runs, including a go-ahead two-run single to Ramses Malave, making it 4-2 after just one inning.

The Rawhide got two runs off of Kyle Hurt in the fourth, taking a 6-2 advantage.

Rancho got the game's last three runs, chipping away to eventually give themselves a shot in the ninth.

The Quakes (54-46) will look to salvage a six-game split on Sunday at 1:00pm, sending Kendall Williams (3-3) to the mound against Visalia's Luke Albright (0-0).

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 31st, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm as part of a seven-game series over six days. Tuesday will be Temblores Tuesday, presented by the Art Laboe Show Live. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

We hope to see you at LoanMart Field very soon!

