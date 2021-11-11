Storm Look to Extend Streak at Home this Weekend

MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm returns to the TaxSlayer Center this weekend riding a franchise record six-game winning streak. Friday night is Autism Awareness night when the Storm takes on the Peoria Rivermen. Audio and visual effects in-game will be adjusted to a comfortable level for all fans in attendance. The Autism Society of the Quad Cities will be hosting an area in the arena for individuals and families of children with autism. After the game there will be a special postgame concert featuring Electric Shock, the Midwest's premiere AC/DC cover band. Entry to the concert is free with purchase of a ticket to the game.

Saturday November 13th is Salute to Military Night presented by TBK Bank. Chicago Pro Sports National Anthem singer Jim Cornelison will get things started with his incredible rendition of the national anthem. New armed forces enlistees will be sworn in at intermission and the Storm will be wearing special salute to military night jerseys that will be auctioned live postgame to raise money for the Quad Cities Veteran Outreach Center.

Fans can get tickets for both games at QuadCityStorm.com or the TaxSlayer Center box office.

