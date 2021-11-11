Havoc Win Ninth Straight

HUNTSVILLE,AL - After a busy weekend, the Havoc would host the Knoxville Ice Bears for a weekday game honoring Veterans prior to Veterans Night.

The first period would see Rob Darrar continue his goal scoring streak but Knoxville would quickly answer.

More of the same would happen in the second period as Tyler Piacentini score followed by a Sy Nutkevitch penalty shot goal. Knoxville would answer to all two goals and add a third to earn a 4-3 lead. However, with less than a minute left in the third Dom Procopio would tie the game with a sharp angle shot.

Drama would continue in the third as Knoxville would take an early lead but Bauer Neudecker would tie the game before heading into OT.

Jacob Barber would seal the deal with two shootout goals to keep the Havoc win streak alive at 9 wins.

The Havoc will be back at home on Friday, November 12th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

