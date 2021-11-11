Dawgs Announce Three Player Transactions

The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that Logan Fredericks has been called up to the ECHL's Wichita Thunder, and the team is signing forwards Richie McCartney and Chris Hunt.

Fredericks had recorded three goals and two assists for the Dawgs this season, all of which came in the past four games. The five-foot-eleven center arrived in Roanoke following a four-year college career at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and was a member of their 2019 NCAA Division III national championship team. He previously was called up on November 5 by the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, where he suited up in his first career ECHL game.

McCartney played in 66 career games for SUNY-Plattsburgh in his first three years of college before his senior year was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-2021 season. The five-foot-ten forward scored 27 goals and added 15 assists during his time with the Cardinals. The Hershey, PA native will wear number 44 for the Dawgs.

Hunt has enjoyed a hot start to the 2021-2022 season for the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds, recording three goals and three assists in Carolina's first four games. Prior to sitting out the 2020-2021 season, the six-foot forward earned his first professional playing time for IFK Arboga in Sweden's Division Two before returning to the States to play for the Danville Dashers of the FPHL. The Albany, New York native tallied two goals and two assists in 10 combined games for those two squads in the 2019-2020 season. He will wear number 4 for Roanoke.

Roanoke returns to Berglund Center this weekend for a doubleheader against the Vermilion County Bobcats. The puck drop for both Friday and Saturday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Season tickets, Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now for future home games, and you can listen to the game on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

