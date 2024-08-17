Storm Give up Three Runs in the 9th, Lose Third Game of the Series

The Lake Elsinore Storm managed to score just two runs in a 3-2 loss to the Inland Empire 66ers tonight. They carried a 2-0 lead into the final frame before a three-run disaster occurred.

Miguel Mendez was the game's starter and his 4.2 innings of work included seven strikeouts, two hits, and no runs scored. He has made a habit out of these stalwart appearances of late. He has not given up a run in his last three home appearances (14.2 IP).

Before all those innings occurred, the Storm started the game in a flash. Leodalis De Vries (who left the game after making a diving effort in the top of the second inning) reached base on an error. Jack Costello then was hit by a pitch before Brendan Durfee followed with a well-struck double for the early two-run lead.

Both teams were held scoreless for nearly the rest of the entire game. That is, until the very last inning.

Luis German was tasked with getting the save. It started poorly with a walk and a double to put two men on with nobody out. Two consecutive strikeouts nearly saved the save before the 66ers knocked a single that scored two runs. German was then replaced by Kleiber Olmedo who secured the final out of the final frame.

After a strikeout, two consecutive walks put two men on with only one out. B.Y. Choi could not contain his swing and became the second out of the ninth inning. Oswaldo Linares then flew out to end the ballgame.

The Storm hope to tie the series at three wins before Sunday night concludes.

