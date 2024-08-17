Storm Drop Friday Night Clash Against 66ers

After back-to-back wins over Inland Empire, the Storm offense missed the big hit and lost by a final score of 4-3 on Friday night at The Lake Elsinore Diamond.

Ian Koenig was tonight's starter for the Storm. He would navigate five frames, strike out five batters, and allow just two runs. Unfortunately for him, Lake Elsinore's offense only secured three runs for the entire game.

All three runs came in the bottom of the fifth inning. The first came after a hit-by-pitch, a single, a balk, and another hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Leodalis De Vries. The 17-year-old phenom hit a long sacrifice fly to left field. Brandon Butterworth then his a down-the-line double that went over the bullpen wall on the away side. The final run came when a Jack Costello walk became an RBI.

At the time, this gave the Storm the lead. Unfortunately, that lead did not stand. The 66ers scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Yerry Landinez, in his return to the Storm, then pitched two scoreless frames to get to the bottom of the ninth down one run.

De Vries led off the final frame with a double crushed into center field. Butterworth then grounded out to the pitcher but that was not all. De Vries took an aggressive path to third and was called out on the tag as he stood at third base.

This all but ended the game as the Storm mustered up one additional hit to increase their game total to six. They look to tip the series scales back in their favor tomorrow night at The Lake Elsinore Diamond.

