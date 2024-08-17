No Fun On Friday For Fresno As Modesto Muffles Winning Streak 5-2

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (21-25, 59-52) were muzzled by the Modesto Nuts (20-26, 61-49) 5-2 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies' saw their season-long six-game home winning streak come to an end. The Nuts also snapped the Grizzlies six-game winning streak against them. Fresno currently sits six games back of the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division second half standings with 20 contests to play.

Modesto grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Ricardo Cova bashed a single to center, adding Brandon Eike. Fresno tied the contest at one in the bottom of the second when Juan Castillo whacked a two-out RBI single to right, plating Caleb Hobson. In the top of the third, the Nuts took a 3-1 advantage with a two-run frame. Carson Jones notched Milkar Perez with a double down the right field line. On the next play, Luis Suisbel sauntered home after a groundout by Eike.

Modesto's lead extended to three in the top of the fifth after Suisbel lifted a sacrifice fly to left, recording Perez. In the bottom of the eighth, Aidan Longwell cut the Fresno deficit to two after ripping a double to left-center, inching across Andy Perez. The Nuts mustered one final run in the top of the ninth when Tai Peete logged a double to deep left field. Overall, the squads combined for nine stolen bases with the Grizzlies roaring for four of them. Both teams pooled together to go 3-for-23 with runners in scoring position.

Fresno southpaw Kannon Handy (2-4) was ticketed the loss after two and one-third innings of work. Handy's second start of the year came with four strikeouts to his line. Jake Madden retired all five batters he faced, fanning the final two hitters in the fourth. The Grizzlies' used six arms, one shy of a season high.

Modesto righty Teddy McGraw chucked three innings of one-run ball. Lefty Jack White (6-4) relished the decision after punching out four over two hitless and scoreless frames. Evan Truitt (1) and Adrian Quintana (3) seized holds after combining for three innings of action. Hunter Cranton fastened his first Nuts' save after striking out the side in the ninth.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB)

- RHP Jake Madden (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

- C Juan Castillo (1-4, RBI)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 1B Milkar Perez (1-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 BB, SB)

- LF Carson Jones (2-5, 2B, RBI, SB)

- SS Tai Peete (1-4, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 SB)

On Deck:

Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

Modesto RHP Tyler Gough (6-3, 4.26) vs. Fresno RHP Bryan Mena (0-1, 6.30)

On That Fres-Notes:

Brad Cumbest made an unbelievable throw to the plate from left field, which resulted in a double play to end the seventh inning.

Andy Perez has hit safely in every game in the month of August (14 games).

