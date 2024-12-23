Storm Coming off Weekend Sweep of Peoria

MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm swept the Peoria Rivermen over the weekend to extend the team's win streak to four games.

Friday the Storm travelled to Peoria and unloaded the offense in the first period, jumping to a 6-0 lead and holding on to win 7-4.

Saturday the team returned to Vibrant Arena and emerged with two points in a thrilling shootout victory against their cross state rivals.

Storm forward Leif Mattson was named SPHL Player of the Week today for his dazzling weekend performance. Mattson recorded a goal and four assists in Friday's game and added another goal, assist and shootout-winning score Saturday in front of the home crowd.

The team returns to home ice Thursday to faceoff against the Evansville Thunderbolts on Winter Classic Night featuring $1 beers! The two teams will battle again Friday on Eras Night, featuring a pregame concert by Taylor

Swift cover band, Burning Red. Admission to the concert is free with the purchase of a Storm game ticket. Doors for the concert open at 4:45 PM and the concert begins at 5:00.

Fans can purchase single game tickets for all games this season at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office.

Special group offers, suites, party areas, season ticket memberships and more can be purchased by emailing Matt@quadcitystorm.com or calling the Storm front office at 309-277-1364.

