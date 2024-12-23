Quad City's Leif Mattson Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Leif Mattson of the Quad City Storm has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for December 16-22.

Mattson scored two goals and added six assists to lead Quad City to a home-and-home sweep of Peoria as the Storm extended their winning streak to four games.

On Friday, Mattson scored one goal while assisting on four others in Quad City's six-goal first period and later added his fifth helper of the night in the Storm's 7-4 win over the Rivermen. The six-point outing was one shy of the team record set by Logan Nelson and Matt Ustaski against Vermilion County on January 21, 2023. The following night, the Thompson, MB native scored twice, including the game-winner in the 10th round of the shootout, and added an assist in Quad City's 4-3 downing of Peoria.

With his eight-point week, Mattson currently leads the league in points (37) and assists (21), while ranking second in goals (16) and power-play goals (five - tied). Now in his third season with Quad City, Mattson was a 2023-2024 All-SPHL First Team selection.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: MacGregor Sinclair, Birmingham (3 gp, 1g), Austin Alger, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 3a, ppg), Tyler Williams, Knoxville (3 gp, 2g, 3a, gwg), Justin Kelley, Macon (2 gp, 1g, 3a), Shane Bull, Pensacola (2 gp, 2g, 3a, gwg), Jordan Ernst, Peoria (2 gp, 3g, 2a, ppg), and Owen McDade, Roanoke (2 gp, 1g, 3a)

