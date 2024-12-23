SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced the following suspension:

Birmingham's Jamie Dorsey

Birmingham's Jamie Dorsey has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 99, Birmingham at Roanoke, played on Saturday, December 21.

Dorsey was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Fighting (Aggressor) at 14:29 of the third period.

Dorsey will miss Birmingham's game against Peoria on Thursday.

Roanoke's Carson Gallagher

Roanoke's Carson Gallagher has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 99, Birmingham at Roanoke, played on Saturday, December 21.

Gallagher was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing and a major penalty for fighting at 14:29 of the third period.

Gallagher will miss Roanoke's game against Huntsville on Thursday.

