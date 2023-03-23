Storm Chasers Games Streaming on Mixlr in 2023

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are excited to announce that audio broadcasts of all 150 Storm Chasers games will be streamed live and free through Mixlr, beginning with the 2023 season.

Beginning this season, fans can listen to every game, free of charge, at stormchasers.mixlr.com and the Mixlr App, which is available for download from Google Play or the Apple App Store, allowing fans to listen on the go (Search StormChasers on the Mixlr App). Live audio of all 150 games, home and road will be available to listen to without needing to login, however fans are encouraged to create an account and follow the team to be notified when the broadcast goes live. Recordings of all games will be archived immediately on the Storm Chasers' Mixlr page, which also features a schedule of upcoming games, in addition to a live chat feature that allows listeners to interact with the broadcast during the game.

"We're excited for the future of Storm Chasers broadcasts," said Vice President and General Manager Laurie Schlender. "Airing the games to Mixlr provides an opportunity to serve our fans with the best broadcast possible and reach new fans as well."

All broadcasts will begin 15-20 minutes prior to first pitch with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show, followed by live play-by-play of every pitch from the voice of the Storm Chasers, Nick Badders, and coverage continues postgame following the final out with the City of Papillion Postgame Show.

Badders enters for his first season as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for the Storm Chasers and his seventh season broadcasting professional baseball. Prior to joining the Storm Chasers, he served as the voice of the Kansas City Royals' Double-A affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. He held similar roles with the Melbourne Aces (Australian Baseball League) from 2019 to 2021, the Elizabethton Twins (Advanced Rookie, Minnesota Twins) in 2019 and Sonoma Stompers (independent Pacific Association) in 2018. In addition to his work on the air in Minor League Baseball, the Livermore, Calif. native has called games for the Arkansas Razorbacks on SEC Network + and the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield, in addition to live stream coverage of several sports while attending Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

"As I've said before, I could not be more thrilled to serve as the next voice of the Omaha Storm Chasers," Badders said. "But beyond that, I'm excited for the new direction with the audio streams of Storm Chasers games. Now, live game broadcasts will be more accessible and interactive than ever before and I can't wait to begin interacting with fans throughout the games."

The Omaha Storm Chasers are scheduled to begin the 2023 season on March 31 at Indianapolis before welcoming fans to Werner Park for the home opener on April 4 vs. Toledo. The full 2023 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available here.

