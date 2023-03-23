ESPN 690 Continues as Flagship Station for Jumbo Shrimp Baseball

March 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the third consecutive year, Jacksonville fans can follow the Jumbo Shrimp through their radio, computer and mobile device throughout the 2023 season presented by FIS. ESPN 690 AM will again serve as the flagship station and broadcast home for Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball.

All 150 Jumbo Shrimp games will be streamed both online and on mobile devices via www.espn690.com and the MiLB First Pitch app, with most contests able to be heard by fans on the ESPN 690 AM frequency. Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv will air home broadcasts from 121 Financial Ballpark featuring a simulcast of the ESPN 690 broadcast call.

"We are thrilled to again be the radio home for Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball," said CMG Jacksonville Vice President and General Manager Jimmy Farrell. "The Jumbo Shrimp are a valued part of our sports community and we are proud to provide play-by-play coverage again this season on ESPN 690."

Jumbo Shrimp Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations Scott Kornberg returns for his fourth season with Jacksonville and ninth in professional baseball. In addition to his broadcast duties, he serves year-round in the club's front office as the primary media contact, helps manage the Jumbo Shrimp's presence and coverage on a variety of platforms and sells and services season ticket holders and group guests.

Prior to joining the Jumbo Shrimp, Kornberg served as the football and men's basketball broadcaster at Western Illinois University from 2014-18 and the lead voice of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (High-A, Chicago Cubs) from 2016-18, a stint during which he was honored as the 2017 Carolina League co-Broadcaster of the Year. He has also enjoyed time with the High Point-Thomasville HiToms (Coastal Plain League) in 2013, Colgate University from 2013-14, Quad Cities River Bandits (Low-A, Houston Astros) in 2014 and Winston-Salem Dash (High-A, Chicago White Sox) in 2015.

During the baseball offseason, the Belle Mead, N.J., native and University of Maryland alum has called Miami Marlins Spring Training games on the Marlins Radio Network, works as a gameday member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' public relations staff and is the ESPN+ voice of Jacksonville University women's basketball while also filling in as a play-by-play broadcaster for the school's other teams.

Matt Davis returns to the Jumbo Shrimp broadcast booth for the 2023 season, his second campaign with Jacksonville and sixth in Minor League Baseball. He sells and services season ticket holders and group clients in addition to his broadcast duties.

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Davis also worked with the Johnson City Cardinals (Rookie-level, St. Louis Cardinals), Peoria Chiefs (Low-A, St. Louis), Columbia Fireflies (Low-A, New York Mets) and Down East Wood Ducks (Low-A, Texas Rangers) from 2018-21. Outside of Minor League Baseball, Davis has experience as the radio play-by-play voice for Radford University men's and women's basketball for Learfield IMG College from 2018-20.

The Jumbo Shrimp will begin the 2023 season at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at the Gwinnett Stripers, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690. The club's home opener comes against the Durham Bulls and is set for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp are excited to add a digital ticketing experience for Crustacean Nation. Fans will easily and securely be able to buy, access and forward tickets via www.jaxshrimp.com and the MiLB First Pitch app (select Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as your favorite team). Additionally, the club will also be adding cashless concessions to reduce wait times and improve the 121 Financial Ballpark experience. Fans who do bring cash will be able to easily and securely utilize this new concessions experience by depositing cash and using a debit card with 121 Financial Ballpark's new Reverse ATM Technology, which will be situated on the main concourse behind home plate.

Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2023 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.