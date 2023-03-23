March 25 Open House Reminder

March 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats will host its annual Open House event this Saturday, March 25 from 10 am to 2 pm E.T. at Louisville Slugger Field.

The event will a feature a special "swing for your seats" promotion, giving fans with season tickets a chance to win their seats for free for the year. Other prizes are up for grabs during "swing for your seats," such as on-deck club seats, a suite experience and a custom Bats jersey.

Saturday's Open House will also give fans a chance to take a guided tour of the stadium, purchase team used memorabilia and clubhouse items, pick up printed season tickets and more.

New to the 2023 season, the Louisville Bats will also be unveiling a heat press in the team store, allowing fans to get their own custom Bats jerseys for the first time ever. Fans will have the option to customize either the Bats white home jerseys or the newly added "502 Connect" jersey with their name and number choice. Blank jerseys will be $100 while custom jerseys can be purchased for $130. Custom jerseys can be purchased throughout the 2023 season in the Bats Team Store or online. Fans wanting to place a pre-order for a custom jersey can do so at any point during Saturday's Open House event.

Along with the other festivities, fans in attendance will have an opportunity to get an autograph from former Bat Hernan Iribarren from 11 am to 1 pm E.T. Iribarren played in Louisville for five seasons (2014-18) and was awarded the Mary E. Barney Team MVP award in 2016, the same year he was the International League Batting Champion.

In addition, the Louisville Bats, in conjunction with Play it Forward, will be hosting a youth sports equipment drive, collecting new or gently used baseball/softball equipment. Fans wanting to donate can take equipment to the team store at any point during the Open House.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 23, 2023

March 25 Open House Reminder - Louisville Bats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.