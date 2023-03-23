Saints Promotion Schedule Puts the "Ugh" in Laugh for 75 Dates in 2023

ST. PAUL, MN - For 30 seasons the St. Paul Saints have been abount entertainment and fun. We're not afraid to embarrass ourselves from time-to-time and this season is no different. These promotions will leave us standing in front of a ballpark of our peers with nothing to cover us up. We do it all for the laugh. Welcome to the 2023 Saints promotions where you don't need to be naked and afraid because the Saints are providing 75 days of Marvelous promotions. From giveaways you wear to those that match your birthday suit, from Marvel's superheroes to fireworks supershows, from celebrity appearances to visits from old friends, the Saints make your dreams become reality.

Tuesday, April 4 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 6:37 p.m. - Opening Night with Hoodie Giveaway (2,000)

Minnesotans are hearty. They scoff when other states complain about the 40s being too cold. April is our type of month. Sure it's unpredictable, but that's why we love it here. The home opener could be 60 degrees and sunny or it could be just above freezing with flurries. But Minnesota fans are the ones who sat through a single-digit soccer match and negative temperatures for an outdoor hockey game. Regardless of the climate, we have you covered as the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Opening Night Hoodie.

Friday, May 5 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m./Sunday, July 30 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers), 2:07 p.m./Tuesday, August 15 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 7:07 p.m. - Copa de la Diversion

"Copa de la Diversion" or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. Enjoy the Twin Cities favorite Latin foods, show off your dance moves with the samba or tango, enter our dominoes tournament, and enjoy the sounds of a mariachi band. Welcome Santos de San Pablo as the Saints wear their specialty jersey's. The Saints primary logo is a combined inspiration of their mascot, Mudonna, and sugar skulls, traditional folk art from southern Mexico. The light blue uniform has the primary logo patch on the right sleeve and the "CHS Field" logo on the left sleeve. Across the chest of the uniform is "Santos de San Pablo" with the number, in orange, on the bottom left side of the uniform. On the back of the uniform is the nameplate at the top with the orange number just below. Blue sleeves have two yellow stripes while the blue socks have three yellow stripes. The Saints will wear their traditional white pants with a light blue belt.

Sunday, May 7 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:07 p.m. - Totally Rad Vintage Fest

That feeling of nostalgia will wash over your entire body as the Saints bring back for the second season, the Totally Rad Vintage Fest. This curated vintage event comes complete with vintage vendors, activities, and more. Snag that sweet KISS or Rolling Stones shirt, write the next great novel on a typewriter, or find that rare

comic book. We're taking you to the wayback machine of the 80s, 90s, and Y2K with everything from clothes, homegoods, videos games, records, and toys.

Thursday, June 8 vs. Rochester Red Wings (Baltimore Orioles), 7:07 p.m. - Pride Night

The inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community is extremely important. Pride Month takes place in June to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969. The goal is to uplift the voices of the LGBTQ+ community, celebrate the culture, and support their rights. Bring on the parades, drag performances, celebrations of life for members of the community. Pride celebrations stretch from the largest cities to the smallest rural towns and across every continent, including Antarctica. There is no right way to celebrate, so come out and help us celebrate in a Saints-like way.

Friday, June 9 vs. Rochester Red Wings, 7:07 p.m. - Nice. Another Star Wars Night presented by Pizza Ranch

Where does Princess Leia shop for Father's Day? At the Darth Maul. How does Darth Vader like his toast? On the dark side. This day is no laughing matter. Rebellions may be built on hope, but this day is built on fun and entertainment. Today we will let go of our pride and do what is requested of us on our Star Wars night presented by Pizza Ranch. The Force Runs Strong in Our Family as you will not Sense Much Fear in Us. We will not allow the Republic to fall under the control of a Dark Lord of the Sith. A special Star Wars package is available that comes complete with a ticket, lightsaber and Jedi training by going to SaintsGroups.com and using the password: StarWars.

Saturday, June 10 vs. Rochester Red Wings, 7:07 p.m. - The Nine, Honoring The Colored Gophers and Celebrating Billy Williams presented by Cub

The Saints will take the field as the St. Paul Colored Gophers honoring the small club of black baseball players formed in St. Paul in 1907 as part of Major League Baseball's The Nine Initiative presented by Cub. The Saints will celebrate the great William "Billy" Williams and his impact on the state of Minnesota. Born in St. Paul in 1877, Williams was a standout player on several integrated teams in the region. In 1904, he was the only African American player on the St. Paul Amateur Baseball Association team and the team's captain. That year the major league Baltimore Orioles asked Williams to join them, suggesting he pass as an American Indian to avoid racist opposition. Williams declined to do this and instead accepted a job with Minnesota Governor John A. Johnson, whom he had met years before on the baseball diamond. Williams went on to serve as the assistant to 14 Minnesota governors between 1904 and 1957. The Saints will don specialty St. Paul Colored Gophers uniforms.

Thursday, June 29 vs. Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), 7:07 p.m. - PLAAAAAAAY BALL with Patrick Renna (who played Hamilton "Ham" Porter in the movie The Sandlot)

Good thing this is a night game, so we don't need to speed things up for you to get home for lunch. We'll make sure everything runs smoothly this evening, otherwise you might scream, "You're Killing Me Smalls!" You want nostalgia, we'll give you nostalgia as Patrick Renna, who played Hamilton "Ham" Porter in the movie, The Sandlot, which celebrates it's 30th anniversary this year, joins us at CHS Field. Fans will have an opportunity to meet Renna with a special pre-game VIP package meet and greet, complete with a unique t-shirt. To purchase the special ticket package go to saintsgroups.com and use the password: Hambino.

Friday, June 30 vs. Gwinnett Stripers, 7:07 p.m./Sunday, August 20 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 2:07 p.m. - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond/Marvel's Super Hero Night

The St. Paul Saints are diving headfirst into the Marvel Universe in 2023. Should fans sympathize with Loki? Is Affinity War better than Endgame? Who is the most powerful Avenger? Feel free to debate these Marvel Cinema Universe topics. There is no debate how good the Saints new Marvel inspired logo. The classic "STP" logo is used for the redesign, but instead of being intertwined, the "S" and "P" are separated, with the "T" snuggly fitting in between the top curve of the "S." The far corners of both the "S" and "P" are pointed upwards, like a devil's horns, with a halo above in between the letters. Both the "S" and "P" are in Saints navy and gold, colors used on the Saints uniforms, the "T" is strictly in Saints navy, and the halo is Saints gold.

Friday, July 14 vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays), 7:07 p.m. - All You Need Is Your Birthday Suit with T-Shirt Giveaway (1,500)

If there was ever a day to show up to a Saints game in your birthday suit, then National Nude Day would be the time. So, leave the clothes at home. Show up to this one au naturale. Let it all hang ou...wait, I'm being told this is not legal. Can't do it. Not going to happen. Oh well, guess a giveaway is in order for this one. What could be better on National Nude Day than a t-shirt? BUT, a men's shirt that has a bare chest and belly showing while the women's shirt has a blurred out top with the midriff exposed. We'll finish off the night with a Friday Night Fireworks show powered by Xcel Energy set to baby making music.

Saturday, July 15 vs. Durham Bulls, 7:07 p.m. - New Boar, Who Dis?

There is no load management here. Our four-legged swine goes hard each and every day. There are no days off during the season. With that said, a six-month season is a lot to ask of our piggy. The greatest tradition in all of Minor League Baseball, the Saints ballpig, enters season number 31. We don't want to put too much strain on our little friend, so in 2022 the Saints started a new tradition, a hog to be named later. At the halfway point of the season, we make the Sow Switch. Fans will have a second opportunity to select a name for the real star of our show.

Wednesday, August 16 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:07 p.m. - The Nine, Jimmy Lee Awards presented by St. Paul Saints (Minnesota State)

In the second installment of The Nine, it's the second year of the Jimmy Lee Award honoring the outstanding umpires in the Twin Cities presented by Saint Paul College (Minnesota State). Baseball and softball umpires will be nominated in five different categories: Lifetime Achievement in Umpiring, Most Dedicated Umpire, Rookie Umpire of the Year, Young Umpire of the Year, and Most Improved Umpire. Jim "Jimmy" Lee was born in Vicksburg, Virginia and moved to St. Paul when he was 23 and got a job with a downtown bank. He was involved in sports and played on the Uptown Sanitary Shop and the Twin Cities Colored Gophers, two of the most renowned Black baseball teams at the time. He became a local referee in both football and basketball and an umpire in baseball, considered by many the greatest official in the area at all three sports. He was the first black baseball umpire in the Big 10. He wrote columns for the Minneapolis Spokesman for over a decade. Lee was inducted into the Minnesota High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame (1972), the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame (1982) and posthumously into the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame in 2013.

Thursday, August 17 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:07 p.m. - We Put the UGH in Laugh with Two Strikes and No Balls t-shirt giveaway (1,500)

A fan at a baseball game wondered why the ball kept getting bigger and bigger. Then it hit him. Which baseball player loved fireplaces? Mickey Mantle. What did the baseball glove say to the ball? Catch ya later. For 30 seasons we've done our very best to entertain you, but we also know some of what we do makes you roll your eyes. Our incredible Masters of Ceremony: Lee Adams, Rita Boersma, and Nicholas Lehman, along with the amazing ushertainers, throw in a little bit of improv and some scripted jokes on a nightly basis. Most of the time, they're spot on, but other times they put the UGH in LAUGH. Be prepared for the latter tonight. You won't go home empty handed as the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free t-shirt with Adams' famous saying "Two Strikes and No Ball?"

Tuesday, August 29 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), 7:07 p.m. - They're One of Us with a Louie Varland/Matt Wallner Double bobblehead (1,500)

North St. Paul and Forest Lake, Minnesota are representing on this night. Two local boys that have made good are honored, as for the first time in franchise history a pair of baseball players are honored in bobblehead form. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Louie Varland/Matt Wallner double bobblehead. Both players wore the Saints uniform during the latter half of 2022 and both made their Major League debuts with the Minnesota Twins last season. Varland was a North St. Paul graduate who went on to Concordia-St. Paul. Wallner is a graduate of Forest Lake High School and then went on to the University of Southern Mississippi. Chances are neither will be wearing a Saints uniform on the day we honor them, but that's just the way we prefer it.

Friday, September 22 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers), 6:37 p.m. - Fighting Saints Night

We will try to capture the spirit of this promotion, but there is no guarantee we keep our gloves on. Don't be mad when we're putting on the foil because we do it every night. We honor the team that we often get confused with: the Fighting Saints. The Fighting Saints were part of the 12 original teams of the WHA from 1972-76. After not finishing the 1976 season, the second installment of the Saints came from Cleveland, Ohio for the 1976-77 season. Among the most notable players were Wayne Connelly, the team's leading scorer, Mike Antonovich, the team's career games leader, Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Keon, Gord Gallant, and Mike Holmgren.

Along with these games the Saints are providing other incredible themed nights:

April 9: An Easter Celebration to Dye For - Fun for the entire family with an Easter egg hunt and dying of easter eggs

April 22, July 2, September 2: Dog Day - bring the pup to the ballpark

May 2: Teacher Appreciation Day - Forget the apple, honor your teacher at a Saints game

May 12: Saints Party Gras - New Orleans has nothing on a Saints party

May 25: Military Appreciation Night - We honor the women and men that protect our country

July 25: Christmas in July - Why wait until December to find out if you've been naughty or nice

July 27: Irish Night presented by Cub - Top o the mornin to ya. Everything is green, including the beer

August 13: Artsy Fartsy - We're in Lowertown. The talented artists live all around us. Let's give them a little love today.

September 19: Twins Night presented by CHS - It's a complete lovefest as we celebrate our parent club

September 21: German Night - Right in the heart of Octoberfest. Bottoms up.

September 23: Fan Appreciation Night - We make every game about you, the fan, but on this night, we go overboard

September 24: Brunch and Brews - Final game of the season. 12:07 p.m. start. It's about to get rowdy

Friday Night Fireworks Nights Powered by Xcel Energy w/Musical Themes:

April: 7 (Workout Songs), 21 (Minnesota Bands)

May: 5 (Latin flavor), 12 (Jazz), 26 (Earth, Wind, and Fire)

June: 9 (Star Wars), 30 (Superhero)

July: 14 (Love Songs), 28 (Bands That Have Broken Up)

August: 11 (Songs from the World Cup), 18 (Weird Al)

September: 1 (Dolly Parton), 22 (Hockey Songs)

Fireworks SuperShows

May 28: Memorial Day SPIREworks show with post game Monster Food Truck Rally

July 3: Independence Day with post game Monster Food Truck Rally

September 3: Labor Day with post game Monster Food Truck Rally

Giveaways:

April 4: Hoodies (2,000)

April 5: Magnet Schedules (5,000)

June 11: Replica Jersey (2,000)

June 29: Patrick Renna, who played Hamilton "Ham" Porter in the Sandlot T-shirt (1,500)

July 14: Nude t-shirt (1,500)

August 13: Print Giveaway (1,500)

August 17: Two Strikes and No Balls? T-shirt (1,500)

August 20: Team Card Set (1,500)

August 29: Louie Varland/Matt Wallner bobblehead (1,500)

September 19: Saints/Twins reversible beanie (1,500)

September 23: Yearbook (1,500)

While each day is packed with a theme, fans can count on a weekly promotion. They are as follows:

Tuesday: Take a trip with us on Sun Country Travel Tuesday

Wednesday: Find out what the North Star State has to offer on Explore Minnesota Wednesday

Thursday: Quench your thirst on Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and 2-for-1 Bud Light Seltzers

Friday: Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy is back by popular demand complete with musical theme

Saturday: Put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt and grass skirt with Treasure Island Saturday

Sunday: The family-friendly atmosphere wraps up with Cub Family Sunday, featuring kids run the bases and player autographs on the field

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $8 bleacher seats, $16 for outfield reserved, $18 for outfield reserved drink rail and $20 for infield drink reserved, and $20 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game SPIREworks Supershow on May 28 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 1, July 3, and September 3) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

The Saints will play a 150-game slate that begins on the road, Friday, March 31, with the home opener on Tuesday April 4 at 6:37 p.m. against the Iowa Cubs, and runs until Sunday, September 24, a home date with Toledo.

