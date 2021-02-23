Storm Chasers Announce Thank You Tuesdays Presented by Atlas MedStaff

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are proud to announce a weekly initiative during the 2021 season to celebrate frontline and essential workers. Each Tuesday home game at Werner Park will be a Thank You Tuesday presented by Atlas MedStaff, designed to welcome and honor a specific frontline or essential industry and share stories of that industry's heroes in the Omaha metro area.

Each of the 12 Tuesday home games will be dedicated to a specific group of frontline or essential workers. That group will be recognized on the video board during the game and have a representative throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"We cannot fully express how grateful we are for our essential and frontline workers and the sacrifices they make to keep everyone healthy, safe, and moving forward," Storm Chasers Promotions and Game Operations manager Rachel Rea said. "We hope each Thank You Tuesday is a start in honoring their commitment to the well-being of our community. We also want to give our fans a chance to participate in sharing our appreciation by nominating their friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors for special recognition as heroes in our community. We look forward to celebrating all these incredible people and thanking them for the hard work they do every day.

Categories for frontline and essential industries to be celebrated include, but are not limited to: Food Service, Utility and Construction, Healthcare, Emergency Response, Sanitation and Postal, Law Enforcement and Military, Caregivers and Educators, Residential/Commercial Facility, Transportation and Warehouse, Financial/Insurance, Information Technology, and Government and Community.

Fans are encouraged to nominate individual frontline or essential heroes for special recognition by filling out this nomination form.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are scheduled to begin the 2021 season on April 6 at Toledo before welcoming fans to Werner Park for the home opener on April 13 vs. St. Paul. The full 2021 schedule can be found here.

