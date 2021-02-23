Raines Vikings Win Second Straight High School Heritage Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Raines High School Vikings beat the Ribault High School Trojans 16-5 on Tuesday at 121 Financial Ballpark to win the second annual High School Heritage Classic presented by Rubenstein Law Firm, taking the A. Philip Randolph Cup for the second year in a row.

"I want to congratulate Raines High School for again winning the A. Philip Randolph Cup and Ribault High School on an excellent and hard-played game," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "The Jumbo Shrimp want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has continued to help make the High School Heritage Classic such a huge success."

Both teams wore customized Jacksonville Red Caps uniforms to commemorate the Negro American League team that played in Jacksonville from 1938 until 1942. Raines High School won the A. Philip Randolph Cup that honors the legacy of local Civil Rights icon Asa Philip Randolph.

The Vikings scored at least two runs in every frame of the five-inning game, highlighted by six runs in the fourth inning. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Raines shortstop Nick Joyner made a spectacular diving catch with the bases loaded and two outs to preserve the Vikings' advantage. Ribault tried a late charge, plating two runs in both the third and fourth innings before adding a run in the fifth prior to coming up short in the 16-5 contest.

The Jumbo Shrimp will play as the Red Caps twice in the upcoming 2021 season, which gets underway on April 6 at 121 Financial Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now by visiting www.jaxshrimp.com or calling 904-358-2846.

