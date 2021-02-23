Gwinnett Stripers Announce Virtual National Anthem Auditions

February 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are launching a virtual search for National Anthem performers for the 2021 season.

All interested singers, vocal groups (five singers or less), and musicians must send a digital submission (video or audio) of their acapella or unaccompanied performance of the National Anthem to stripersinfo@braves.com by March 1.

Candidates will be judged on tone, pace (90 seconds or less), and clarity. Beginning March 8, top candidates will be invited to participate in virtual auditions. No in-person auditions will be held this year. Those who have been chosen from the virtual auditions will be contacted to schedule a date to sing the National Anthem.

The Gwinnett Stripers open the 2021 season in the newly-formed Triple-A East League on Tuesday, April 6 at Durham. Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 13 vs. Memphis. Secure your 2021 tickets now by purchasing a Membership at GoStripers.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.