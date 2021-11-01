Storm Chasers Announce First Pitch Times for 2022 Home Games

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced scheduled first pitch times for all 72 home games at Werner Park in 2022 on Monday.

The home opener, scheduled for April 12, 2022, is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. For the month of April and May, most weekday and Saturday games are scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. All Sunday home games in April and May are scheduled to begin at 2:05 p.m.

Gates are scheduled to open one hour and five minutes before first pitch for every home game.

"Having our game times for the 2022 season brings us another step closer to Opening Day at Werner Park," Storm Chasers Vice President/General Manager Laurie Schlender said. "We're excited to share these times and give everyone more information to start making plans to have fun with us at Werner Park next season."

A downloadable version of the 2022 schedule, with game times for home games, is available here.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 31 and continuing through the end of August, most weekday and Saturday home games are scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m., while most Sunday home games are scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. Omaha's home game on Monday, July 4 vs. Toledo is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Weekday and Saturday home games in September are slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. while the final two Sunday home games of the season-August 28 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and September 11 vs. Iowa-are scheduled to begin at 2:05 p.m.

The Storm Chasers are scheduled to play four weekday day games in 2021. The game on Tuesday, April 26 vs. Toledo is scheduled to start at 12:05 p.m., the game on Tuesday, May 3 vs. Columbus is slated for 11:05 a.m. CT, the game on Tuesday, June 21 vs. Columbus is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., and the game on Monday, July 25 vs. Iowa is scheduled to start at 11:05 a.m.

Ticket packages for the 2022 season, as well as Chasers Blue Books and undated voucher packs, are available for purchase through the Werner Park Ticket Office. For more information, visit omahastormchasers.com or call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Below is a list of game times, which are subject to change, (all times Central) for each of the 72 home games at Werner Park in 2022:

Tuesday, April 12 vs. Louisville - 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13 vs. Louisville - 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, April 14 vs. Louisville - 6:35 p.m.

Friday, April 15 vs. Louisville - 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 vs. Louisville - 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26 vs. Toledo - 12:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27 vs. Toledo - 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, April 28 vs. Toledo - 6:35 p.m.

Friday, April 29 vs. Toledo - 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 30 vs. Toledo - 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, May 1 vs. Toledo - 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3 vs. Columbus - 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4 vs. Columbus - 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, May 5 vs. Columbus - 6:35 p.m.

Friday, May 6 vs. Columbus - 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 vs. Columbus - 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 vs. Columbus - 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17 vs. St. Paul - 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18 vs. St. Paul - 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, May 19 vs. St. Paul - 6:35 p.m.

Friday, May 20 vs. St. Paul - 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, May 21 vs. St. Paul - 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, May 22 vs. St. Paul - 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday, May 31 vs. Indianapolis - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1 vs. Indianapolis - 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 2 vs. Indianapolis - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 3 vs. Indianapolis - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 4 vs. Indianapolis - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 vs. Indianapolis - 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7 vs. Lehigh Valley - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8 vs. Lehigh Valley - 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 9 vs. Lehigh Valley - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 10 vs. Lehigh Valley - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 11 vs. Lehigh Valley - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 7 vs. Lehigh Valley - 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21 vs. Columbus - 12:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22 vs. Columbus - 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 23 vs. Columbus - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 24 vs. Columbus - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 25 vs. Columbus - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 26 vs. Columbus - 5:05 p.m.

Monday, July 4 vs. Toledo - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6 vs. Toledo - 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 7 vs. Toledo - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 8 vs. Toledo - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 9 vs. Toledo - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 10 vs. Toledo - 5:05 p.m.

Friday, July 22 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 23 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 24 vs. Iowa - 5:05 p.m.

Monday, July 25 vs. Iowa - 11:05 a.m.

Tuesday, August 2 vs. St. Paul - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3 vs. St. Paul - 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, August 4 vs. St. Paul - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 5 vs. St. Paul - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 6 vs. St. Paul - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 7 vs. St. Paul - 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday, August 23 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, August 24 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, August 25 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 26 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 27 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 28 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday, September 6 vs. Indianapolis - 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, September 7 vs. Indianapolis - 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, September 8 vs. Indianapolis - 6:35 p.m.

Friday, September 9 vs. Indianapolis - 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, September 10 vs. Indianapolis - 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, September 11 vs. Indianapolis - 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday, September 20 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, September 21 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

