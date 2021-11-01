2022 ACC Baseball Championship All-Session Ticket Books Now on Sale

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - All-session ticket books for the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, scheduled for May 24-29 at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, are now on sale.

Ticket books for the full tournament are available for $225 on the club level and $170 for field box seats, which includes tickets to all 15 tournament games, including the championship game on Sunday.

Weekend passes and single-session tickets, if available, will go on sale at a later date.

Packages are now available by visiting www.CharlotteKnights.com or by calling the Knights Ticket Office at 704-274-8282.

Located in Uptown Charlotte, Truist Field opened in 2014 and is the host facility for the Charlotte Knights, a Triple-A minor league baseball team. The stadium hosted the 2016 Triple-A All-Star Game and has been the site of more than 50 college baseball games. Stadium capacity is 10,200 and has hosted more than four million fans since opening.

The 2022 ACC Baseball Championship will again feature 12 teams in a pool play format leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion.

The 12 teams in the championship will be grouped into four pools of three teams apiece. Pool play will take place Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with three games per day. Each pool will play a round robin, with the top team advancing to the semifinals. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, followed by the championship on Sunday.

The ACC Baseball Championship has been held in the Charlotte region three times previously with Duke winning the 2021 title, while Georgia Tech won the 2000 championship and Wake Forest captured the 2001 title, with both latter tournaments held in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Nearly 59,000 fans attended the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship in Charlotte, which ranks as the fifth-highest attendance in tournament history and the highest since 2015.

Eight ACC teams were selected to compete in the NCAA Tournament, the second-most teams of any conference. The ACC has had at least six teams in the NCAA tournament for 17 straight years. It marked the fifth year since 2010 that at least eight ACC teams have landed spots in the field.

With NC State and Virginia reaching the College World Series, the ACC sent at least one team to Omaha for the 15th consecutive year that the event has been held. It was the 10th time during that interval that multiple conference teams have made the trip to Omaha. A total of 28 ACC teams - nearly a quarter of the total field - have earned CWS berths since 2006.

ACC teams have combined to win at least 17 games in each of the previous 15 NCAA Baseball Championships, including a record 31 games in 2006. The conference won 24 games this postseason.

Headlined by Louisville's Henry Davis selected with No. 1 overall pick, 63 ACC student-athletes were selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. The Pittsburgh Pirates made Davis the fifth No. 1 overall pick from current ACC schools.

