Bats Alum Duvall Blasts Grand Slam in World Series

COBB COUNTY, GA - Former Louisville Bats slugger Adam Duvall blasted a grand slam in the first inning of Game 5 of the World Series to help vault the Atlanta Braves to a four-run lead in an eventual 9-5 loss to the Houston Astros Sunday night at Truist Park.

Duvall is the third batter in MLB history and first since 1960 to hit a grand slam in the first inning of a World Series. He joins Bobby Richardson (1960) and Elmer Smith (1920) as the lone three players to accomplish the feat.

After Houston's starter Framber Valdez walked Eddie Rosario to load the bases with two outs, Duvall deposited the first pitch he faced over the right-field fence to score Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Rosario and put the Braves up 4-0.

Duvall's homer left his bat with a 106 MPH exit velocity and carried 377 feet. He has now homered twice during the 2021 World Series and recorded six RBIs in his five games for the Braves.

Former Bats outfielder Jose Siri also picked up a stolen base in the eighth inning of Game 3 of the Fall Classic before being stranded at third base. He was 90 feet from breaking up a shutout in the Astros' 2-0 loss to Atlanta.

