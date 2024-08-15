Storm Celebrate a Sweet Sixteen Blowout Against 66ers

August 15, 2024 - California League (CalL)

A night after the Lake Elsinore Storm offense failed to show up, the bats came alive in a 16-4 blowout win over the Inland Empire 66ers.

Despite the double-digit final score, Inland Empire led the game through the first one-and-a-half innings. Javier Chacon was tonight's starter for the Storm. He allowed that first-inning run after he allowed a single and a stolen base that forced a throwing error that got the base runner to third. Anthony Scull, said baserunner, then scored on a balk. Chacon would get out of the rest of the inning unscathed.

Altogether, Chacon finished his outing in 3.2 innings while giving up two total runs (one earned) and five hits.

In the bottom of the second, the avalanche of new talent brought into Lake Elsinore was displayed at their full capacity. Brendan Durfee began the inning with a single. The Storm then gave up two outs. A stolen base put a runner in scoring position. Lamar King didn't need the extra 90 feet as his missile into left field would have scored any runner worth their cleats from first base. B.Y. Choi followed with a rocket of his own, denting the Ad Monster in right field for a powerful RBI single.

A single and two walks would score the third run of the ballgame. With the bases loaded, the 66ers made a pitching change. This did not change their fate, however, three consecutive singles from three new position players scored four more runs. The Storm's seven-run inning gave them a six-run lead in the top of the third inning.

They would follow this onslaught with another multi-run frame. Leodalis would get one of two extra base hits on the night with an RBI double. He would finish with two hits, one double, one triple, a walk, three runs, and one RBI. His season-long OPS now stands tall at .811.

The Storm would then score two runs in each inning from the fifth to the seventh. They finished with fourteen hits, fifteen RBIs, five walks, and sixteen total runs. Kleiber Olmeda would be credited with the save as he covered the final three innings. He refused to allow a run, gave up just three hits, and struck out one batter.

Xavier Ruiz also held the 66ers scoreless in his 1.1 innings of work. His ERA is now a frugal 2.51.

The Storm will follow tonight's three-hour performance with another game against the Inland Empire 66ers at The Lake Elsinore Diamond on Thursday, August 15th.

