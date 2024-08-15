Bullpen And Newcomers Shine In Grizzlies' 5-3 Dub Over Nuts

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (20-24, 58-51) clawed past the Modesto Nuts (19-25, 60-48) 5-3 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies enjoyed their fifth straight home triumph, their longest this season (August 2-14). Fresno also relished their fifth consecutive victory against Modesto (all at home), improving to 11-9 overall on the year. The Grizzlies moved to 6-2 on Wednesday home games, their best day of the week at Chukchansi Park (2-9 Wednesday road record). Fresno won just their third two-run affair at home (3-5) and are 5-1 in August contests at Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies currently sit six games back of the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division second half standings with 22 contests to play.

The squads alternated runs over the first three innings of play. In the top of the first, Carlos Jimenez furnished Modesto a 1-0 lead when he sauntered home on a balk. Fresno answered in the bottom of the first when Jared Thomas hammered a leadoff homer to right field. It was the Rockies' 2024 2nd-rounder's first clout at Chukchansi Park and second bomb since joining the team. The Nuts took a 2-1 advantage in the top of the second when Josh Caron spanked a single to left, adding Carson Jones. Once again, the Grizzlies tied the game in the bottom of the second when Caleb Hobson lined a two-out RBI single to center, notching Aidan Longwell. In the top of the third, Milkar Perez pushed Modesto ahead 3-2 when he mashed a solo tater to deep right field. For the third inning in a row, Fresno knotted the contest in the bottom of the frame when Longwell sizzled a single to right, plating Andy Perez.

The Grizzlies seized a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth when Longwell was beaned by a pitch with the bases loaded. Fresno tacked on one final insurance run in the bottom of the seventh when Robert Calaz clobbered a big fly to center. It was Calaz's first longball at Chukchansi Park and his second roundtripper since his promotion to the Grizzlies. Overall, Fresno's offense provided five extra-base knocks among their nine total hits. Perez extended his hit streak to 12 games with an infield single and swiped a pair of bases to help the cause. Braylen Wimmer tattooed a double and also stole a bag, his 20th of the 2024 campaign.

Fresno starter Ismael Luciano (2-0) was awarded the decision after a season-high five innings of three-run ball. Luciano settled down in his last two frames, finishing with six hits, two walks and a pair of punchouts. He exited to four relievers, who bullied Modesto the rest of the night (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Justin Loer (hold, 1) and Jake Madden (hold, 2) tossed 1-2-3 appearances, each striking out one batter. Konner Eaton (hold, 1) chucked a clean eighth despite permitting a hustle double with two outs. Both Loer and Eaton endured their first games at Chukchansi Park since being drafted. Brady Hill secured his fifth save as he slithered through a bases-loaded jam.

Modesto righty Ashton Izzi was a strike-throwing machine in a no-decision effort. Izzi threw 16 strikes in a row to open his outing (eight batters, 2nd inning) and ended his evening with 37 strikes in 49 pitches. Over a trio of frames, Izzi gave up three runs (two earned), on five hits and one walk. Elijah Dale (4-7) was handed the loss in his first game out of the bullpen. Dale was dealt two runs in four innings of action. Gage Boehm dazzled in his one frame, striking out Thomas, his former college teammate at Texas.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Jared Thomas (2-5, HR, 2B, RBI, R)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R, HBP)

- Grizzlies Bullpen (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 1B Milkar Perez (3-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R)

- LF Carlos Jimenez (2-5, 2 2B, R)

- RF Carson Jones (1-3, 2B, R, BB)

On Deck:

Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

Modesto RHP Walter Ford (0-0, 6.39) vs. Fresno LHP Stu Flesland III (1-2, 4.67)

On That Fres-Notes:

The batter who led off the frame for both clubs in the first two innings went 4-for-4 with a homer, three doubles, one RBI and four runs scored. Overall, the Grizzlies leadoff batter of an inning went 4-for-8 with two wallops, one double, two RBI, four runs and one stolen base.

Since July 1 (34 games), the losing team between the Grizzlies and their opponent have scored five runs or less. Since July 30 (13 games), the losing team between the Grizzlies and their opponent have scored three runs or less. In the last nine contests, dating back to August 4, the losing team between the Grizzlies and their opponent have scored two or three runs exactly.

