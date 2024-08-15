Rawhide Down Quakes on Wednesday

August 15, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - The Quakes had a tough night on Wednesday, enduring a 9-3 loss to the Rawhide at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Rancho committed a season-worst five errors and trailed throughout, as the Rawhide pulled to within two games with 22 to play in the second half.

Quakes' reliever Pedro Santillan (1-2) was charged with three runs in the second inning, as the Rawhide took the lead for good, taking a 4-1 lead.

The 'Hide got to reliever Roque Gutierrez with four in the fourth, as they built an 8-1 advantage.

Trailing 9-1 in the ninth, Rancho put two on the board, but never got back in it.

Visalia starter Wilkin Paredes (4-5) allowed just one run on six hits over six innings to notch the win.

Carlos Rojas and Kendall George each had two hits to lead the offense.

Rancho (27-17, 57-51) will send Hyun-Seok Jang (0-0) to the mound on Thursday, as he'll take on Visalia's Adony Perez (5-6) at 6:30pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 20, to host the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans that visit our website can learn hot to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.