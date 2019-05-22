Storm Bring the Power Back to Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - After a three-day hiatus due to inclement weather and a league-wide off day, the Storm continued their winning ways against the Stockton Ports, 5-3 in the first of a three-game series. The offense collected nine hits along with two home runs, while San Diego Padres No. 4 Prospect (according to MLBPipeline.com) Luis Patino delivered his third consecutive quality start through six innings with six strikeouts.

After the Ports got on the board in the top of the first with a pair, the Storm offense took time to heat up, but finally scratched in the bottom of the third as second baseman Esteury Ruiz crushed his team-leading fifth home run of the season to the batters eye in centerfield to cut the deficit to just 2-1. The power trip continued the very next inning as first baseman Olivier Basabe took Stockton starter Brady Feigl deep the left-center field with a two-run homer, giving Lake Elsinore a 3-2 lead.

Additional Storm scoring in the bottom of the fifth, capped off with a sacrifice-fly by Gabriel Arias that scored Robbie Podorsky, cushioned the lead for Patiño, 5-2 Storm. After a shaky first inning, the rest of the night belonged to Patiño, who settled down and dominated the Ports lineup, retiring the last 18 batters in a row he faced, while tallying six strikeouts.

Stockton would strike for a solo run in the seventh, but it was not enough, as reliever Evan Miller shut the door in the ninth, improving the Storm to 21-22 on the season with a 5-3 win. This victory marks the fourth consecutive win for the Storm versus the Oakland A's affiliate and eighth overall against teams from the north division.

WP: Luis Patiño (3-4)

LP: Brady Feigl (3-2)

Save: Evan Miller (6)

Home Runs: LE: Ruiz (5), Basabe (3)

Time: 2:38

Attendance: 1,163

Lake Elsinore will look continue their winning ways tomorrow in game two of this three-game series against Stockton. Tomorrow's $5 Wednesday promotion will feature right-hander Ronald Bolanos (3-1, 3.58 ERA) for the Storm against fellow right-hander and big-league rehabber Jharel Cotton (0-0, *.** ERA) for the Ports. First pitch will be at 6 PM and gates open for the fans at 5 PM. You can purchase tickets at stormbaseball.com or call the Storm at 951-245-HITS (4487). #TheLake

