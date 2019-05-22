66ers Pitchers Dominate, Lose

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino pitching staff dominated on Tuesday setting a season-best mark with 19 Ks and allowing no earned runs but lost to the Lancaster JetHawks 2-1 in the opener of a three-game set at San Manuel Stadium. Kyle Bradish (2-3) matched a career-high 5.1 IP and set a new career-best with 12 Ks (prior best was nine on two occasions) but took a tough-luck loss as he gave up two unearned runs in the sixth inning courtesy of three Inland Empire (18-25) errors in the frame.

The 66ers scored their only run of the game in the first when after a single by Franklin Torres, a walk to Devin Davis and an infield hit from Ryan Vega loaded the bases. Lancaster lefty Lucas Gilbreath then hit Kyle Survance Jr. to knock in Torres and give the Sixers a 1-0 lead. Bradish was rolling allowing just two walks through five innings. In the sixth, Matt McLaughlin reached on an error by IE shortstop Alvaro Rubalcaba. After Bradish collected his 12th strikeout for the first out, Matt Hearn popped a base-hit to shallow right for the first hit of the game for Lancaster (23-20). Carlos Herrera then dumped a blooper to center against reliever Austin Warren to tie the game. Later in the frame, a throwing error after a fielder's choice allowed the go-ahead run to score. Warren fanned five batters in 2.2 IP and Jorge Tavarez cashed in two more Ks in the ninth to run the Sixers strikeout tally to 19. Nate Harris (2-2) earned the win for the JetHawks allowing one hit and one walk in 2.1 shutout innings. Braxton Lornezini and Salvador Justo (SV, 5) each tossed perfect frames to finish off Inland Empire as the teams combined to fan 32 batters.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live at 66ers.com.

