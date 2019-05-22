Cal League to Induct Four Hall-Of-Famers at San Manuel Stadium's All-Star Game

San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino, in conjunction with the California League, announced the four newest members of the league's Hall-of-Fame on Wednesday. The members will be installed officially at the 2019 California League All-Star Game presented by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians on Tuesday, June 18th at San Manuel Stadium in downtown San Bernardino. The honorees announced today are MLB Hall-of-Fame member (and guest of honor at the All-Star Game) Rollie Fingers, former San Bernardino Stampede third baseman Adrian Beltre, Cal League single-season home run record holder Harry "Bud" Heslet and former league president (and guest of honor) Joe Gagliardi.

Fingers, who was an Inland Empire prep star at Upland High School, was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1992 after an big league playing career that witnessed the mustachioed relief ace become a three-time World Series Champion with Oakland and win the American League Cy Young and MVP Awards in 1981 with Milwaukee. Fingers, who was the all-time saves leader at his retirement, played with the Modesto Reds of the California League in 1966 and helped lead the club to the pennant. He went 11-6 with a 2.77 ERA.

Beltre, who spent a summer as a teenage-phenom in San Bernardino, just wrapped up a big-league career that will assuredly earn a plaque in Cooperstown. The native of Santo Domingo, DR played 21 MLB seasons making his debut with the Dodgers as a 19-year-old in 1998. Beltre was a four-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and five-time Gold Glover playing for the Dodgers, Red Sox, Mariners and Rangers in a career that finished 3,166 hits and 477 home runs. With the San Bernardino Stampede in 1996 Beltre batted .261 with ten homers and 40 RBI in 63 games as a 17-year-old.

Harry "Bud" Heslet put up a year for the ages for the Visalia Cubs in 1956 batting .334. He set league records that still stand with 51 homers and 172 RBI. It was the 14th and final pro season for the Topeka, KS native. Heslet passed away in 2012 at the age of 92. Joe Gagliardi, who will be a guest of honor along with Fingers during All-Star Game festivities, was the longest-serving League President in the circuit's history. Gagliardi stewarded the California League from 28 years retiring from the post in 2009. He oversaw the California League grow in attendance spurred on by new ballparks, especially in Southern California, including what is now San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

The California League All-Star Game presented by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will begin at 7:05 pm on June 18th but the festivities begin at 3:30 pm as gates will open for the All-Star Game Fanfest presented by Azusa Pacific University featuring games, autographs, music and more. A limited amount of Ken Griffey Jr. Bobbleheads will be distributed as fans enter the gates. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will then present the Cal League All-Star Home Run Derby where the pros will be paired with the top sluggers from local youth leagues to team up and take the title. Following the All-Star Game itself, fans and All-Stars alike will be treated to a fireworks extravaganza.

Fans can learn more about the 2019 All-Star Game and purchase tickets at 66ers.com or call (909) 888-9922.

