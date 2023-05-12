Stokes Jr.'s Double Helps Revs Edge Crabs for Second Straight Victory

May 12, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Troy Stokes Jr. broke a tie score with a seventh inning double as the York Revolution secured their second straight victory, beating the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 4-3 on Friday night in front of 3,874 fans at WellSpan Park. York improves to 8-5 with the win, one game back of Southern Maryland for first place, as the Revs improve to 5-2 on the season-opening homestand while having won seven of their last nine overall.

J.T. Hintzen got the start for the Revs in game one of the weekend series against Southern Maryland left hander Sandro Cabrera.

The Revs drew first blood in the bottom of the first, scoring without a hit as Trent Giambrone and Alejandro Rivero walked to set the table. A wild pitch from Cabrera set up the Revs with runners at second and third and one out, and Nellie Rodriguez tagged a deep drive to the warning track in center for a sacrifice fly giving the Revs a 1-0 lead.

Hintzen was sharp in the first two innings before hitting a roadblock in the third, walking three batters and allowing two of them to score on an RBI single by Jack Sundberg and a wild pitch as Southern Maryland took a 2-1 lead.

The Revs were held down by Cabrera until the fifth when Giambrone launched a two-run homer over the Arch Nemesis in left to give the Revs a brief 3-2 lead.

Mike Wielansky homered to right-center on the first pitch of the sixth, tying the game at 3-3 for Southern Maryland and ending a streak of eight consecutive batters retired by Hintzen.

Hintzen pitched his longest start of the year, going six innings and allowing just four hits and three runs in the quality start, while walking three and striking out six in a no-decision.

The Revs took the lead back in the seventh, getting to Cabrera (1-1) for the go-ahead run. Trey Martin led off with a double to deep center and Stokes Jr. ripped a grounder over the bag at third that deflected off of third baseman Alex Crosby's glove and under the bullpen bench for a ground rule double giving the Revs a 4-3 lead.

York's bullpen took center stage from there.

Will Carter (1-0) fired a 1-2-3 seventh inning with two strikeouts to keep the game tied at the time.

Tasker Strobel entered in the eighth with the one-run lead and gave up a one-out single to Sundberg but struck out Wielansky and Braxton Lee to end the threat, stranding the tying run at second base.

Victor Capellan came on for the third straight game in the ninth and struck out cleanup hitter KC Hobson for the first out. After a walk to Crosby, Capellan got Jose Rosario to ground out to third with pinch runner JT Reed advancing to second. With the tying run at second, Capellan induced a grounder to third off the bat of pinch-hitter Ian Yetsko, as Rivero gloved and threw to first in time to close out the game and Capellan's fourth save.

The Revs will go for a third straight win as they take on the Crabs on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. with Denson Hull (0-1, 8.64) facing Ian Kahaloa (0-1, 7.36). It is Boomer's Book Club Night #1 and features Inside-the-Park Fireworks presented by aetna following the game. It is also Heroes Night presented by Pennsylvania Army National Guard featuring a Game-worn Jersey Auction presented by PSECU. It also continues WellSpan Wellness Weekend focusing on Mental Health. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: The 8-5 start is the Revs' best since 2018. Carter worked his fifth consecutive scoreless appearance, a Revs' season-best. Giambrone's homer extended his hitting streak to seven games while he drew two walks, taking over the league lead with 14 free passes on the season. Stokes Jr. has hit safely in six straight and has back-to-back multi-hit efforts, going 5-for-7 in the last two victories. The bullpen worked three scoreless innings for the second straight game and has allowed just one hit in six innings in those two contests.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.