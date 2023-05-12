Blue Crabs Stun FerryHawks, Take Series

(Staten Island) For the first time this season, the Crabs were in a rubber game as they split the first two games with the Staten Island FerryHawks. The Prince of La Plata, Daryl Thompson, was climbing the hill for the Blue Crabs.

The top of the first would be an exciting start, as David Harris hit an RBI-Double into right-center field to take the lead; Alex Crosby would follow up with his double to build a 2-0 lead. Staten Island would cut the lead in half with a Kevin Krause double to center.

The FerryHawks bats would get hot in the middle innings, as they scored three runs in the fifth and three more the next frame, being capped off by a Jack Elliot home run. Staten Island was up 7-2 on the Blue Crabs.

Michael Wielansky would deliver a big hit to right field to give the Crabs two runs as they chipped away at the lead; Staten Island added onto their lead in the bottom of the eighth by scoring one.

With their backs against the wall, the Crabs needed a miracle to come back; they got exactly that from the top of the order. Braxton Lee and David Harris would both work walks against Jim Fuller, and Alex Crosby would send his third home run of the year over the right field wall to make it a one-run game. With two outs and nobody on, the Blue Crabs sent Jose Rosario to the plate; on a 1-2 count, Rosario delivered the miracle. Hitting an opposite-field home run to tie the game at eight.

James Dykstra would keep the FerryHawks at bay, forcing extra innings. With Fox Semones running for Ryan Haug at second, Jack Sundberg hit a high flyball into center field that cleared the wall as Cespedes tried to bring it back. For the first time since the fifth, the Crabs had a lead of 10-8.

With the job not done, the Blue Crabs called for their closer, Andre Scrubb, to try to lock down the game. Jeff Wehler pulled one through the left side and had the winning run at the plate; a stolen base by Wehler put the tying run at second with no outs. A sacrifice fly by the pinch-hitter Justin O'Connor made it 10-9, as Wehler moved to third. Scrubb would promptly retire the next two hitters with strikeouts and complete the miracle, and stun the Staten Island FerryHawks 10-9.

The Crabs have won six of their last seven games, and three series wins out of the four. Dykstra would be credited with the win, Reynoso would get the loss, and Scrubb now tied for first in the Atlantic League with five saves.

The road trip continues as the Blue Crabs head to York to play the second-place Revolution. The first pitch is at 6:35, as the lefty Sandro Cabrera is slated to make the start. Fans can tune into every game in this series by subscribing to FloSports.

