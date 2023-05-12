Blue Crabs Lose Heartbreaker to Revolution

(York) With the York Revolution and the Long Island Ducks trailing the Blue Crabs by just two games in the North Division, the Crabs had a chance to extend their lead. The Left-handed pitcher from the Dominican Republic, Sando Cabrera, was assigned to be the starting pitcher for the Blue Crabs.

York scored the first run in the bottom of the first inning off no hits, as the Revs worked a couple of walks before the sacrifice fly by Nellie Rodriguez to make it 1-0. The Crabs would score a couple of runs in the third as Jack Sundberg collected his second hit and an RBI as Fox Semones crossed the plate. Michael Baca made it a two-run inning after a wild pitch from J.T. Hintzen.

With a runner on base, Trent Giambrone hit a slider over the left field wall to put the home team back in front of Southern Maryland; the very next half-inning saw Michael Wielansky hit his fourth home run the opposite way to tie it up at three.

Bottom of the seventh, a leadoff double by Trey Martin set the table, as a ground ball by Troy Stokes Jr disappeared by the Crabs bullpen down the third base line that turned into a run due to the automatic double.

Top of the ninth, Alex Crosby walked with one out and represented the tying run. Victor Capellan would induce two groundouts to end the game and give the Revolution a series-opening win of 4-3. The Crabs are now 9-4 on the year and head back to York for game two. Ian Kahaloa will pitch the second game tomorrow; the first pitch is scheduled for 6:35; all action will be streamed on FloSports.

