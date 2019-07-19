Stockton Surges Past Lancaster 9-1

STOCKTON, Calif.- The Stockton Ports soared past the Lancaster JetHawks on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Stockton pounded out 12 hits and got a home run from Lazaro Armenteros in a 9-1 win over the JetHawks, setting up a chance at a series sweep on Friday.

Stockton opened the scoring in the second on a two-run homer by Lazaro Armenteros that gave the Ports the initial lead. The Ports surged ahead in the third. Alfonso Rivas singled to drive in a third run and then with the bases loaded, Armenteros drew a walk to make it 4-0. After JetHawks starter Garrett Schilling threw a wild pitch to bring in Rivas, Trace Loehr provided a sac-fly to center to make it a 6-0 ballgame.

Schilling suffered the loss, going three innings and allowing six runs on five hits while striking out three.

Sean Manaea started the game for Stockton on a Major League rehab assignment and worked 3 2/3 scoreless frames while allowing four hits, walking two and striking out four. He threw 64 pitches, 39 for strikes. Ty Damron came on in relief to complete the fourth inning and recorded a strikeout.

Stockton added to the lead in the bottom of the fifth as Matt Fennell surrendered an RBI single to Jordan Devencenzi to make it 7-0.

James Kaprielian (2-2) came on to work the fifth and would go on to work four solid frames, allowing three hits while matching a season-high with seven strikeouts. Kaprielian gave up one run in the seventh on an RBI single by Matt Hearn, accounting for the lone JetHawks run of the contest.

Stockton added two run sin the bottom of the seventh as JetHawks reliever Nick Kennedy uncorked a wild pitch to plate a run and Jameson Hannah delivered an RBI single to right to stretch the Stockton lead to 9-1.

The Ports and JetHawks wrap up their three-game set on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Brady Feigl (5-4, 3.24 ERA) takes the mound as Stockton goes for a series sweep, opposed by JetHawks southpaw Ryan Rolison (2-6, 5.28 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

