Quiet Bats Lead to 7-3 Loss

LAKE ELSINORE, CA. - Aaron Leasher held the Modesto Nuts' offense in check as they lost 7-3 to the Lake Elsinore Storm on Thursday night at The Diamond.

Leasher (W, 8-5) was able to avoid trouble in the first two innings with a pair of double plays. From there, the Storm (49-47; 14-14) starter allowed only one more hit over seven innings of work. Leasher struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Steven Moyers (L, 0-1) had a good beginning to his first California League start when he gave up just one hit with three strikeouts in the first three innings. The Storm got to Moyers in the fourth with four runs on five hits. Allen Cordoba lifted a RBI single. He later executed a double steal to bring Gabrial Arias home. Cordoba scored on a sacrifice fly. Aldemar Burgos capped the inning with a RBI double. Cordoba added another RBI single in the fifth.

Moyers worked five innings and allowed eight hits leading to five runs in his first start for the Nuts (44-54; 14-14).

Offensively, Jack Larsen had two hits in the game. Joseph Rosa recorded two singles and scored a run. Eugene Helder drove in two runs with a single in the ninth.

The Nuts will try for the series victory in the finale of the three-game series on Friday night against the Storm. First pitch in Lake Elsinore is at 7:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

