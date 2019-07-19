Giants Slow Quakes to End Road Streak

July 19, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants ended Rancho Cucamonga's seven-game road winning streak on Thursday evening, earning a 6-1 win at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

Rancho starting pitcher John Rooney's Cal League debut went into the sixth inning, but Giants' starter Jose Marte held the Quakes without a hit for the first 4.2 innings and scoreless over his five innings of work.

The Giants got to Rooney (0-1) early, as Heliot Ramos doubled with one out, then scored on Joey Bart's eighth home run of the year, making it 2-0 in the first.

Rooney gave up another in the fourth and then left with one out and two on in the sixth. Bryan Warzek came on in relief and surrendered an RBI single to Brandon Van Horn, making it 4-0. Rooney (0-1) was charged with four runs (three earned) on eight hits over 5.1 innings, with five strikeouts and one walk in his debut.

The Quakes were held to just four hits on the night, with Marte (1-4) allowing just two hits over five scoreless frames in his first win of the year.

Rancho got their lone run of the night in the seventh, as Jeren Kendall was hit by a pitch, then scored on a Brayan Morales two-out RBI single, making it 4-1.

Bart answered for San Jose in the last of the seventh, as he took Bryan Warzek deep to left-center for his second homer of the night and ninth of the year, giving the Giants a 5-1 advantage. They added another on a passed ball to cap the scoring at 6-1.

The Quakes (58-38, 17-11) and Giants will square off in the rubber-game of the three-game set on Friday night, as they'll meet for the final time in the 2019 regular season. On Friday, Andre Jackson (2-1) will take on Giants' right-hander Sean Hjelle (3-5) at 7:00pm.

After this six-game road trip, the Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, July 23rd, as they host Inland Empire as part of a six-game home stand. Tuesday will be another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can score a FREE Club Seat Ticket with ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.