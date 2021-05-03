Stockton Ports Set to Release Single Game Tickets for May

May 3, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to finally release single game tickets for the month of May. The limited amount of tickets will go on sale Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

All tickets will be available online at stocktonports.com or over the phone. The Box Office will not be open. In addition, all tickets will be digital. Head to our website to learn more about mobile ticketing.

Opening Week, sponsored by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, will kick off Tuesday, May 11 with a magnet schedule giveaway.

The first Silver Slugger and Wine Wednesday night of the 2021 season will take place on Wednesday, May 12. Calling all beer fans, Thursday is your day! Come watch the Ports play and enjoy $1 Beer Night. Both Wednesday and Thursday's games will include a magnet schedule giveaway.

The Ports will kick off Opening Weekend on Friday, May 14 with a Ports T-shirt giveaway. To finish out the first homestand of the year, the Ports will host Family Funday on Sunday, May 16 along with a Ports Boat Koozie giveaway!

The Stockton Ports are thrilled baseball is back and eager to welcome fans back in the stands at Banner Island Ballpark. Secure your ticket plan now by visiting stocktonports.com or snag your single game tickets once they go on sale tomorrow.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 3, 2021

Stockton Ports Set to Release Single Game Tickets for May - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.