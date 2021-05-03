Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino Announce 2021 Opening Day Roster

San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino announced its expected 2021 Opening Day Roster on Monday. The 66ers, now a part of the Low-A West League following MLB's restructuring of its minor league system, open the 2021 campaign on Tuesday night at San Manuel Stadium and welcome the rival Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. The 66ers continue their long-standing affiliation with the Los Angeles Angels dating back to 2011.

The Angels will be sending much of their top-rated talent to the Inland Empire to open the season. Six of the Angels' top-30 prospects according to Baseball America are slated to open with the Sixers, including five of the top 16. The club is highlighted by INF Jeremiah Jackson (sixth on _BA's list)_, who tied a Rookie-level Pioneer Record with 23 homers in 2019 and RHP Jack Kochanowicz (seventh) as well INF Kyren Paris (tenth), LHP/OF Erik Rivera (15th) and INF Jose Bonilla (16th). With the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the 2020 season, seven of the 28 players on the roster will be making their official professional debuts. Former MLB player and longtime minor league instructor Jack Howell takes the helm as Field Manager of the 66ers.

"We are truly excited to have baseball return to San Manuel Stadium," 66ers' General Manager Joe Hudson said. "We are looking forward to providing affordable family fun for the Inland Empire and, most importantly, a safe place for entertainment. We can't wait to see people in the stands again and it looks like the Angels have sent us some talented players to enjoy."

The following is the expected Opening Day Roster:

Right-handed Pitchers (8): Jhosua Alcantara, Andrew Blake, Kelvin Caceres, Julio Goff, Dakota Donovan, Emilker Guzman, Jack Kochanowicz, John Swanda.

Left-handed Pitchers (8): Jack Dashwood, Kolton Ingram, Brent Killam, Garrett Lawson, Erik Rivera, Jose Salvador, Adam Seminaris, Ryan Smith.

Catchers (2): Gustavo Campero, Keinner Piña.

Infielders (6): Jeremy Arocho, Jose Bonilla, Spencer Brown, Jeremiah Jackson, Braxton Martinez, Kyren Paris.

Outfielders (4): Elijah Greene, Jose Reyes, Caleb Scires, Edwin Yon.

