Stingrays Make Flurry of Moves for Opening Day Roster Deadline

October 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







North Charleston, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the acquisition of forward Patrick Kramer on Tuesday from the Jacksonville Icemen via waiver claims.

Kramer, 24, spent the last five seasons playing collegiately at Merrimack College from 2016-21. While in college, the Bridgewater, MA native suited up for 98 games and scored 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists). He reconnects with his Merrimack teammate, Patrick Holway, to begin the year as well.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound attacker played junior hockey with the Youngstown Phantoms during the 2015-16 campaign, appearing in 48 games and scoring 15 points (five goals, 10 assists).

Patrick isn't the only big time hockey player in the Kramer household. His 21-year-old brother, Thomas, is currently playing hockey at Babson College while the 19-year-old twins, Peter and Joe, are playing for different teams this year. Peter is currently playing for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey league, and Joe most recently played prep hockey at Thayer Academy. Both of them are committed to Providence College for the future.

