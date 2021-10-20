Steelheads Open 2021-22 Regular Season this Friday

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud members of the ECHL, open the 2021-22 regular season this Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies from Idaho Central Arena.

The Steelheads return to play for the first time since Mar. 7, 2020, their last game at home before the cancellation of the remaining 2019-20 season schedule and postseason. The Steelheads owned a 36-18-7 record and was in second place in the Mountain Division with 11 games remaining following that game while just closing an eight-game win streak. The organization opted-out of the 2020-21 season due to constraints from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday's game will mark 595 days between the final game in 2019-20 at home and the first regular season game since the pandemic began.

The Steelheads and Grizzlies wrapped up their annual preseason weekend with the Steelheads taking both games. In their last season of play, the Steelheads won nine of 11 meetings with the Grizzlies with their only losses coming on Nov. 1, 2019 (5-4 L) and Jan. 20, 2020 (2-1 SOL), and it's the second time in three seasons that the Steelheads have taken the season series. The Steelheads also breached the 100-game win mark against a singular opponent for the first time in team history on Nov. 2, 2020 in a 3-2 overtime win in Utah. The Steelheads are 106-52-26 all-time against the Grizzlies in the ECHL era.

