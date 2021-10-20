All Winterfest 2021 Events on Sale Now

October 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







The Toledo Walleye will headline this December's Winterfest 2021 events with two outdoor games on Sunday, December 26 and Friday, December 31. We have just released more tickets and great seats! Reserve your tickets in advance to guarantee your spot to the can't-miss events of the winter.

During the first Winterfest event seven years ago, the two outdoor games welcomed standing room only crowds of more than 11,000 fans to each game. More than 10,000 Winterfest tickets have already been sold for the 2021 events!

The 18-day Winterfest events will feature several ticketed events. All events are now on sale:

Outdoor Games (December 26, December 31)

Open Skate Sessions (various dates)

Toledo Hockey Alumni vs. Red Wings Alumni Game (December 30)

Adrian College Men's & Women's Hockey Doubleheader (January 2)

Rivalry Night featuring St. John's Jesuit Titans vs. St. Francis de Sales Knights (December 22)

All other events during Winterfest are free and open to the public. We anticipate hosting more than 150 youth, high school, and adult hockey throughout the Winterfest event. Find all Winterfest information and updates at www.toledowalleye.com/winterfest.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.