Manitoba Moose Assign Isaac Johnson to Newfoundland

October 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announce today that forward Isaac Johnson has been reassigned to the Growlers from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Johnson, 22, posted 20 points (7G, 13A) in 27 games split between the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc and Knoxville Ice Bears during the 2020-21 season. The Andover, Minn. product led Huntsville rookies in goals and ranked second among first year players in points. In three career WHL seasons split between the Winnipeg ICE and Tri-City Americans, Johnson racked up 153 points (57G, 96A) in 161 games. During the 2019-20 season with the ICE, he posted a WHL career-high 73 points (28G, 45A) in 62 games. Johnson paced the club in scoring that season and ranked third in the league among right wingers.

