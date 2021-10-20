Everblades Renew Radio Partnership with Beasley Broadcasting

October 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. The Florida Everblades Professional Hockey Club announced on Wednesday that Beasley Broadcasting will partner for the sixth straight season to bring the excitement of Everblades hockey to radio listeners all across Southwest Florida throughout the 2021-22 season.

Local Blades fans can catch all the action on the Everblades Radio Network at several different frequencies on the radio dial. ESPN Southwest Florida has returned to its original frequency of 770 WBCN-AM and is also carried on 98.3 FM and 104.3 FM.

In addition to airing games on local radio in Southwest Florida, ESPN Southwest Florida is also streamed online at www.ESPNSWFL.com.

"Beasley Broadcasting continues to be a great partner of the team year after year," said Chris Palin, the Executive Vice President of Business Development for the Everblades. "Beasley Broadcasting provides multiple outlets for our fans to catch the Everblades on the air and follow the team while they are on the road."

Mike Kelly will be behind the mic once again to call the action at home games, while Nick Roesch will handle the play-by-play duties for away games.

Fans can find a link to the online stream of every Everblades broadcast by clicking on the "Listen Now" tab under "News & Media" on floridaeverblades.com.

In addition to the radio call, Everblades fans can watch every game through FloHockey. For more information on FloHockey subscription packages, visit flohockey.tv.

Everblades game broadcasts will begin with the regular season opener on Saturday, October 23 against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.