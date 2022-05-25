Stingers Announce Opening Night Guest

The Stingers are excited to announce that former Twins closer "Everyday Eddie" Guardado will be the Opening Night guest to commemorate the start of the 13th season in Willmar. Guardado will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the 2022 Home Opener presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1st at Bill Taunton Stadium against the Eau Claire Express.

Fans will have an opportunity to meet Guardado, take photos and get his autograph when gates open at 6 pm for the Home Opener presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. The first 500 fans through the gates will also receive a 2022 magnet schedule and will be treated to a post-game fireworks show courtesy of J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

Guardado was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 21st round of the 1990 June Amateur MLB Draft from San Joaquin Delta College. Guardado made his MLB debut with the Twins on June 13th, 1993 against the Toronto Blue Jays. He went on to pitch for 12 seasons for the Twins (1993-2003, 2008) making 648 appearences and helping the Twins win two straight American League Central Division Championships in 2002 and 2003. Guardado played 18 seasons in the MLB with four different franchises. Through 2021, he holds the MLB record for the longest streak of 561 games without allowing a triple. Guardado was elected into the Twins Hall of Fame in 2013.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2022 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office by calling 320-222-2010. More information can also be found at www.willmarstingers.com.The 2022 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

