Dock Spiders Add Buratto, Caserta to 2022 Coaching Staff

May 25, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have added Daniel Buratto and Tyler Caserta to manager Zac Charbonneau's coaching staff.

Buratto will serve as pitching coach during his first season with the Dock Spiders, while Caserta will join the staff as hitting coach. Both Buratto and Caserta currently serve in the same roles with Santa Barbara City College in the California Community College Athletic Association.

Prior to Buratto's coaching career, he played for Bowling Green State University and Santa Barbara City College, graduating from Bowling Green in 2019. He appeared in 40 games over two years with the Falcons after three years at Santa Barbara. Buratto is a California native, growing up in Goleta, home to UC Santa Barbara.

Caserta brings over ten years of coaching experience to the Dock Spiders, including time with the Santa Barbara Foresters of the California Collegiate League. A three-year player at Central Connecticut State, he played professionally with the Bridgeport Bluefish of the Atlantic League in 2014 and 2017 and the New Hampshire Wild of the Empire League in 2016.

The Dock Spiders begin their sixth season on Memorial Day (May 30) against the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. Ticket packages and group tickets are currently available at the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 980 E. Division St., by calling (920) 907-9833, and online at dockspiders.com .

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.