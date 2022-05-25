Pit Spitters Announce Fan Food Vote Winner and New Concession Items

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters have tallied up the votes for the Fan Food Contest and are ready to announce the winner!

In March, the team asked fans to submit items they would like to see on the Turtle Creek Stadium menu this season. Then, in April, the team whittled down those entries to seven delicious finalist and put those out for the public vote.

With submissions from across the Midwest, interest in the voting was high and, in the end, it was a close race but in the Fry Bread Taco edged out items like the Barnyard Delight and the Spitter Butter Burger.

Descriptions of the winning items:

Fry Bread Taco: It's a traditional taco but who needs a taco shell? We're taking the ground beef, tomatoes, lettuce, and sour cream and swapping out that tortilla for fry bread. You will be thanking us later.

The winner was submitted by Chelce Diaz.

In addition to the Fry Bread Taco, the team is adding several other new items to the menu:

Colossal Cherry Sausage. This one-of-a-kind item must be experienced. It's a footlong (yes footlong) cherry sausage served in a pretzel bun. Bring your appetite.

Loaded Tater Kegs. If you like tater tots, wait until you try tater kegs! These are extra-large tater tots served with beer cheese. You can find this wonder at the Comfort Food Cart.

Steak Sandwich. Hot off the grill! A great steak sandwich served with cheese, peppers and onions. You may need two hands to eat this one

Pit Spitter Dog. This is not your ordinary hot dog. It's an all-beef delight that is sure to make any trip to a game this year special.

Ebels Bratwurst. To make the concession choices more difficult, Ebels is providing special made bratwurst. Surely this will become a fan favorite.

The Pit Spitters are proud to have a new partnership with Bonobo Winery. In addition to the partnership with the August 5 "Up North Cork Dorks," Bonobo wine will be available at all stadium events this season.

The Pit Spitters have been working with a variety of other local vendors including, Cheboygan Brewing, Great Lakes Chips, Tolman's Meats, Short's Brewing and Traverse City Whiskey for menu items.

"We want to provide fans an experience at every game and food is an important part of coming to Turtle Creek Stadium," said Pit Spitters Food and Beverage Manager Katie Johnson. "We're going to have great food at every game and as part of that we feel that it is important to work with many Northern Michigan companies to produce this All-Star menu."

Tickets for all games can be purchased at the Pit Spitters website at PitSpitters.com. The Turtle Creek Stadium Box Office is open for in-person transactions Monday - Friday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm.

