Stingers and Coordinated Business Systems Seeking All-Stars

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers and Coordinated Business Systems are teaming up to reward nine youth in the community with the Community All-Stars program.

The Stingers and Coordinated Business Systems strongly believe in getting involved and supporting the local community and have partnered to bring the Community All-Stars program back to the Bee Hive for the 2023 season. The program rewards nine youth for their community involvement and how they make a positive impact within their community.

The Community All-Star program will begin receiving applications starting today through Friday, April 14th. Youth (between the ages of 8 to 14 years old) will be encouraged to register online or submit by mail their answers to four (4) questions for their chance to be selected to the Community All-Star Team. Youth will be asked to submit answers to questions focusing on their community and how they make a positive impact. A committee will select the nine children based on their answers and experiences that they have written about.

The nine children selected will be rewarded with an experience that will show what it is like to live a day in the life of a Stingers baseball player. The 2023 Community All-Star Program includes the following experiences for each of the nine-youth selected to be a part of the team. The experiences will be a part of the Community All-Stars Night presented by Coordinated Business Systems on Monday, July 10th.

Coordinated Business Systems Community All-Star Experiences - July 10th

*All-Stars will be announced at an official press conference where they will be presented with their own custom Willmar Stingers jersey (name and number) and official cap

*All-Stars will receive their very own Willmar Stingers baseball card which will also be featured in the Community All-Star trading card packs that will be given away to the first 250 fans

*All-Stars will sign a one-day promotional contract with the Willmar Stingers Baseball Club

*All-Stars will participate in batting practice and infield/outfield with the Willmar Stingers

*All-Stars will be introduced along with the Starting lineups as an official member of the Stingers

*All-Stars will each throw out a ceremonial first pitch just prior to the July 10th Stingers game

*All-Stars will have an opportunity to sit in the dugout with the team for the first part of the game

*All-Stars will have the opportunity to participate in several on-field activities during the game

To register to become a Community All-Star, click on 2023 Community All-Star Application and mail to Willmar Stingers, PO Box 201, Willmar, MN 56201 or email to marc@willmarstingers.com. Registrations must be received before April 14th to be eligible.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2023 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office by calling 320-222-2010. For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

