Fan Food Submissions Are Back

March 13, 2023







Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters announced today that the Fan Food Submissions promotion is back! The Pit Spitters are in search of thenext incredibly delicious menu item to go along with the tasty ballpark fare already available at Turtle Creek Stadium and we need you!

Monday, March 13, the Pit Spitters are opening recipe submissions for the 2023 menu items and introducing a plot twist- a ballpark ingredient! To inspire stadium themed options, a list of seven ingredients will couple the online submission form and one ingredient from the list must be included in recipe submissions. The unboxing of the mystery ingredients was unveiled today on Pit Spitters social media and featured items include an all-beef hot dog, Ebels bratwurst, elephant ear, soft pretzel, cotton candy, popcorn, French fries, and sharp cheddar cheese sauce.

"Including fans in menu creation is my favorite way to incorporate them into the overall ballpark experience," says Pit Spitters Food and Beverage Manager Katie Johnson. "We love seeing the creativity through this promotion and hope introducing the featured ingredients will inspire even more delicious ideas!"

Submissions will be accepted through Friday, March 24 at PitSpitters.com. Photos and videos are encouraged with submission. The winning submission will be crowned champion and placed on the 2023 menu. Grand Prize Winner receives a suite and ceremonial pitch for a regular season game of their choosing, so let's get cooking!

Some past winners include the Cubano Dog, a hot dog with sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, and mustard submitted by Matt Vail of Grand Rapids, A Chicken and Waffle Cone, which is a waffle cone filled with boneless wings drizzled with maple syrup submitted by Eric Schoolmaster of Traverse City. And last year's winner the Fry Bread Taco, a puffy, bread like shell with ground beef, lettuce, tomato and sour cream, submitted by submitted by Chelce Diaz of Traverse City.

The Pit Spitters begin their 5th season Monday, May 29, at home against the Rockford Rivets. Season ticket packages are on sale now, and individual tickets and promotions will be released April 12, 2023. A 2023 schedule is attached and more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

