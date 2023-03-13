Salisbury University and Wisconsin Rapids Continue Pipeline

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - Former pitching coach for the Rafters, now Assistant Coach at Salisbury University, Austin Heenan is sending two pitchers, and one infielder to Wisconsin Rapids this summer. Danny Sheeler is the first eagle to join the Rafters, and he is a junior out of Townson, Maryland. Sheeler started his collegiate career at Washington College in Maryland, where in his freshman year, he hit two home runs and drove in 13 runs, and posted a .986 fielding percentage, mainly at first base. In 2022 at Washington College, Sheeler earned team MVP after starting all 39 games, while hitting 13 home runs and earning 44 RBIs. In his first season with the Eagles, Sheeler has five home runs in 13 games played, while batting .383.

The first pitcher joining the Rafters staff this season is Benji Thalheimer, from Columbia, Maryland. Thalheimer is a junior and earned NCAA Division III College World Series All-Tournament Team honors in 2021. He also earned All-C2C Honorable Mention in 2022, posting a 7-1 record with 15 appearances. So far his 2023 college season, he is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA with 12 innings pitched.

Joining Thalheimer on the pitching staff is teammate Mitchel Wittkamp, a sophomore from Bel Air, Maryland. Wittkamp made 11 appearances in his freshman year, giving up eight runs over 22.2 innings pitched. He has taken the mound three times so far in 2023 for the Eagles, and has posted a 3.60 ERA in his five innings pitched, with one start.

