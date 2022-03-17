Stingers & Coordinated Business Solutions Seeking All-Stars

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers and Coordinated Business Systems are teaming up to reward nine youth in the community with the Community All-Stars program.

The Stingers and Coordinated Business Systems strongly believe in getting involved and supporting the local community and thus they have partnered to bring the Community All-Stars program back to Bee Hive for the 2022 season. The program rewards nine youth for their community involvement and how they make a positive impact within their community.

The Community All-Star program will begin receiving applications starting today through Friday, April 22. Youth (between the ages of 8 to 14 years old) will be encouraged to register online or submit by mail their answers to four (4) questions for their chance to be selected to the Community All-Star Team. Youth will be asked to submit answers to questions focusing on their community and how they make a positive impact. A committee will select the nine children based on their answers and experiences that they have written about.

The nine children selected will be rewarded with an experience that will show what it is like to live a day in the life of a Stingers baseball player. The 2022 Community All-Star Program includes the following experiences for each of the nine-youth selected to be a part of the team. The experiences will be a part of the Community All-Stars Night presented by Coordinated Business Systems on Monday, June 13.

Coordinated Business Systems Community All-Star Experiences - June 13

*All-Stars will be announced at an official press conference where they will be presented with their own custom Willmar Stingers jersey (name and number) and official cap

*All-Stars will receive their very own Willmar Stingers baseball card which will also be featured in the Community All-Star trading card packs that will be given away to the first 250 fans

*All-Stars will sign a one-day promotional contract with the Willmar Stingers Baseball Club

*All-Stars will participate in batting practice and infield/outfield with the Willmar Stingers

*All-Stars will be introduced along with the Starting lineups as an official member of the Stingers

*All-Stars will each throw out a ceremonial first pitch just prior to the June 13th Stingers game

*All-Stars will have an opportunity to sit in the dugout with the team for the first part of the game

*All-Stars will have the opportunity to participate in several on-field activities during the game

To register to become a Community All-Star please click 2022 Community All-Star Application and mail to Willmar Stingers, PO Box 201, Willmar, MN 56201 or email to marc@willmarstingers.com. Registrations must be received before April 22 to be eligible.

